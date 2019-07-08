Nancy Grace Is Wrong; Allison Mack and Keith Raniere Do Not Deserve Same Prison Sentence.

Guest View By a Defender of Allison

It’s probably true. Allison Mack is suffering a mental breakdown from all the pressure she is under while awaiting sentencing and the fact that she was not called as a witness.

Unlike Lauren Salzman, she was prevented from defending her position on the witness stand. In any event, she is out of Nxivm. That might save her life.

Recently, TV journalist and former prosecutor, Nancy Grace declared that she believes Allison should not be given leniency on her prison sentence, as Radaronline reported.

Grace went so far as to say that Allison should serve as long a prison sentence as Raniere.

My advice to this “veteran prosecutor” is that she should get more information about the case. It was demonstrated in court that she had little power in Nxivm or DOS. Raniere controlled everything.

Allison was – this is inescapable – under the same coercive system of collateral as all other victims.

Nancy Grace thinks Allison Mack should be locked up for a long time

Allison’s whole life was ruined – 30 year career in acting, her reputation, her money – and her freedom. She could have been killed or contracted a serious illness by the excesses Raniere was putting her through — extreme diet, sleep deprivation, etc..

To break down a dog, you beat them, cage them, starve them. You deprive them of sleep. Have you seen Allison’s figure when Raniere was arrested? It seems Raniere was trying to destroy her.

Allison was in terrible mental condition too (abused and destroyed). She had night terrors. She would scream out in the night and neighbors would hear her. This is something that happens because of serious trauma.

And Allison didn’t have sex with the victims. That comes from a pretty good source, the victims themselves!

Allison was collecting collateral –period!

That’s the whole case against her. And that’s something that several others who are seen as 100 percent victims did also – collect collateral.

Allison was coerced the same way they were – using her collateral to require her to collect collateral and – I cannot stress this enough – she was under a strict nutrition-deficient diet which clouded her judgment.

The reality is Raniere was at the top, Nancy Salzman, at his side (and she may get no prison time). Lauren committed a lot of crimes but is now considered a victim (in a way).

Despite the protestations of professional TV personality, Nancy Grace, – Allison’s sentence should be closer to zero. Grace knows nothing about this case.

The prosecution does, however. If the prosecution agreed to a plea deal where sentencing guidelines are 3- 5 years, it’s because that was the best they could do. Humanitarians they are not.

Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michele Hatchette, Samantha Lebaron and Danielle Roberts – DOS slaves. All of them continue as slaves except for Mack who soon may become a slave of the state.

With scanty evidence 3-5 years would have been, at best, the longest sentence they could have hoped for at trial. No this isn’t a sweetheart deal but simply a matter of how much the prosecution could prove versus the risk that Allison might have been seen as a 100 percent victim had she testified as a defendant and the jury moved to sympathy might have acquitted her.

Except for the collection of collateral (which fits extortion elements), there is nothing else criminal in Allison’s alleged conduct.

In my opinion, three years is far too long for a prison sentence, seeing what she did, compared to the crime [collateral] she was accused of.

She did collect collateral, but so did India, who isn’t seen as a criminal. Likely Nicki, Rosa Laura, Dani Padilla, and other first line slaves – who had slaves of their own – collected collateral They are not charged..

The diet, sleep deprivation and collateral on Allison held by Keith are a pretty good defense for committing the crime of collecting collateral.

She didn’t murder anyone. She didn’t coerce anyone to have sex with her. And she did not coerce anyone to have sex with Raniere. She pushed Nicole to meet with Keith. Yet Keith asked Nicole to keep it a secret from Allison that they were having sex.

Allison was in the same position as Nicole and other slaves. Unfortunately, Allison tried to “rationalize” her obedience as something good, like she was learning and teaching the slaves something, because she believed at the time that Raniere was good.

You can see it in her comments/messages. Especially the email where she thanks Raniere about the threesome she had with Dani Padilla and Keith.

It stuck me when I read that email that she was not willingly joining in the threesome at first, but tried to rationalize the experience and make it into something good. What else could she do? He had mounds of collateral and she had – let’s face it – clouded judgement from semi-starvation and sleep deprivation.

While the monster had all the food he wanted and slept all day.

No, Nancy Grace is wrong. Allison and Keith do not deserve the same prison sentence.