By Monte Blue





“Fellow Nxians, we cannot escape history.” That is what he said. That is what Keith Alan Raniere, to be known to all humankind as The Vanguard, said. “Fellow Nxians, we cannot escape history. We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words. Therefore because of my words and your words to me, we will be remembered in spite of ourselves. We hold the power and bear the responsibility.”









He was born in Brooklyn, raised in Suffern, and lived in Clifton Park. And this is what he said. This is what Keith Alan Raniere said: “Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world. We bear the responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations – our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone. As my teachings are new, so we must think anew and act anew. We must resolve ourselves, from our own issues and disintegrations, then we shall create a more noble civilization. But without aspiration, one cannot grow. We can no longer afford to live with bondage. Where there is ego, rebirth cannot thrive.”











When standing erect he was five feet six inches tall, with the body of a superb athlete, a runner, a martial artist and world class volleyball champion and this is what he said. He said: “It is the eternal struggle between two principles, ethical and unethical, throughout the world. Ethics, ultimately is the end of all conflicts. No matter in what shape it comes, whether from the mouth of a government prosecutor who seeks to criminalize behavior and dominate the people of her own nation oppressing women while exacting tribute for the the right to rule over humankind’s freedoms, it is the same tyrannical principle.”









Keith Raniere was a quiet man. Keith Alan Raniere was a quiet and supremely intelligent man. But when he spoke of NXIVM, this is what he said. He said: “As some will always be slaves to some while being masters to others, each in turn; it is now time to take transformation to the next level. I am the grand master. Because of the technology I have invented, the effects of all our lives will emanate from now until the end of human time upholding noble values recorded in light, readable as words and pictures. This expresses my idea of ethics. Whatever differs from this, to the extent of the difference, is not ethical.”









Keith Raniere, known to the world of the future as The Vanguard, is one of the top three problem solvers in the history of the world. From evening walks in Knox Woods to the lonesome beaches of Puerto Vallarta Mexico, he walked a thousand thousand miles to think and ponder and solve the problems of the world. Keith Raniere, the first Vanguard of NXIVM, will be everlasting in the memory of humankind.









For in the dank and dirty, dark, dusty, degraded gloom of the prison cell, where he is now held captive by tyrants, in the city of his birth, as he walked the lonely block, still solving humankind’s problems, his light he still shines out upon the entire world. This is what he said. He said: “That from these honored co-defendants we offer increased tribute for their devotion to that cause for which they will give their full measure of tribute. That we here highly resolve that these who shall accept the responsibility shall not be convicted in vain. NXIVM shall have a rebirth. We are in the midst of a higher flowering of complexity that will open up the infinite itself. Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized by sacrifice. Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know. During times of intellectual intensity I find it best to step back and deal with first principles. The first principle is this: Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary?”









A slide of the modest Vanguard shown to the audience on the occasion of his 10-day birthday celebration called Vanguard Week.







