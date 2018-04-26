Editor’s note: I have long suspected that Monte Blu is possibly a troll. The illustrations are mine.

By Monte Blu

This might be my last post, but I will venture to cast pearls before the hogs who read this site.

The women were not slaves – in any illegal sense. The moniker “slavery” was designed to help women become free. First obey, then command. The collateral was not blackmail. Keith never released it. It was used as a deterrent. It was to calm tempests in heads and hearts until they grew stronger.

Jane Doe #1 wanted to quit many times but she knew there was collateral to keep her so he could teach her. She complained – but what about other women who did not complain. Who love the program. Is it right to take this from them?

How many women are to be deprived of the teachings of Vanguard because of Jane Doe #1 and #2? With hundreds who benefited, the FBI uses two women to destroy hundreds of aspirations.

2000 years ago, there was another like him. One died on a cross, another languished in prison.

The FBI and media took counsel against Vanguard to put him in prison. And they arrested him in Mexico, they handcuffed him, they led him away, and delivered him to the Department of Justice in Brooklyn.

Then Allison Mack, when she was arrested, sought to save herself and brought forth bail of $5 million on condition she betray Vanguard by not speaking with he who taught her or to his people. And the DOJ said, Tell us about Vanguard. And the DOJ took ‘evidence’ and said, it is perjury but we will tell no one.

The chief prosecutors persuaded the judge that they should release Allison and destroy Vanguard when it was Allison who was the guilty one.

Vanguard sat before the judge and the judge asked, saying, Are you the leader of the slave women? Vanguard said to him, not guilty. When he was accused, he answered nothing but not guilty.

Then said his attorneys Listen to how many charges they have against you?

And he answered them not a word; insomuch that the judge marveled greatly. For he knew that for envy the DOJ had delivered him.

The judge said, Why, what evil hath he done? But the DOJ cried out the more, saying, Let him be imprisoned and given no bail.

When the judge saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made by the media, he released Allison and they returned Vanguard to prison.

Allison took off her shackles and left prison and departed, and went to live with her mother.

And they put him in a brown suit of many colors. When they returned him to his cell, they mocked him, saying, Hail, Vanguard King of the Slaves! And spit upon him, and smote him on the head. And after they had mocked him, they locked him in his cell.

They gave him prison food to eat and drink and when he had tasted thereof, he would not eat or drink. And they seized his assets and different departments – FBI IRS ICE DOJ casting lots as to who would get which of his assets: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Vanguard, They parted my assets among them, and upon my patents did they cast lots.

And sitting down, they watched him there; And set up over his head his accusation written, This Is Vanguard The King Of The Slaves. And they that read about him reviled him, wagging their heads, And saying, Thou that destroyest the slave women, save thyself. If thou be the Vanguard, come down from the trial acquitted as an innocent man.

Likewise, also the DOJ mocked him, with the reporters and fake newsmen said, He enslaved others; himself he can enslave. If he be the King of Slaves, let him now come down from the trial acquitted and we will believe him.

When the event was come, there came a rich heiress out of Jewdom, named Bronfman who also herself was Vanguard’s disciple. She had gone to the attorneys and paid them and begged for the freedom of Vanguard. Then the Judge commanded the Vanguard to be tried.

Vanguard trusted in Rational Inquiry; this tool delivered him at trial. He used the tech; the jury was persuaded for he said, I am the Vanguard.

Vanguard when he went to trial, the jury acquitted. And, behold, the veil of the prison was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the nation did quake, and the media rent; and the courts were open and he sued many bodies of the so-called enlightened which slept arose. And his followers came out of the hiding places after his release from prison and went to Albany and he appeared again to many.

Now when the people and they that were with him, watching Vanguard saw the media praise him and those things that were done, his enemies feared greatly, saying, Truly this was the Vanguard.

And many of the women were there beholding afar off, which followed Vanguard and joined him, ministering unto him: Among which was India and Nicki and Nancy, mother of Lauren and Michelle, and the mother of Baset’s children.

And when the women had partaken of the golden body, Vanguard wrapped himself in a clean linen cloth. And laid it in his own new cathedral which he had hewn out in the rock: and he rolled a great golden stone to the door. And there was India and Nicki and the other Bronfman, sitting over against the new NXIVM headquarters, which was beyond the golden door. They all came rushing forward, Clare among the first and finest.

Vanguard will never betray you.