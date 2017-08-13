Monte Blu on Keith, Allison, Clare, Marianna; a child? Not so fast!

Is Monte Blu a troll? Is she someone from within trying to give misdirection? Is she telling the truth and losing her mind? It is up to the reader to decide.

By Monte Blu





Monte Blue was an actor who died long ago. Who Monte Blu is readers have mixed opinions about.

Monte Blue [above] was an actor who died long ago. Who Monte Blu is, readers have mixed opinions about. Most think she is a troll.

Marianna Fernandez pregnant? If true she must be nearing her due date? Is there a chance to give birth during Vanguard Week? I doubt it.





Will Allison Mack help raise Marianna’s baby? Nope.

What about Lauren Salzman? Correction: Lauren has talked about having Keith’s baby for 15 years. Keith passed her over. She had an ethical breach. She’s no Pam.

Keith’s women are happy. Keith has magical powers. He is 57. He has women in their 50s, 40s, 30s, 20s, teens. Who can do that?

Karen, Dawn, Kathy, Esther. Melissa, Lola, Monica, Lauren: He’s too young for them.

Clare made a killing on Facebook stock. She knows her ethical breach. She caused all the bad press. She has done a lot of deceitful things. She owes Keith. She may leave Keith her money and go away. Keith saved her.

A baby who will look like Keith.

As far as Marianna being pregnant? Keith has a teaching. His son was born. He told us the father was unknown. He told us Kristin Keeffe was not the mother. He said the mother died in childbirth.

The father was unknown because he knew Kristin would steal his baby and the child would ‘not know’ his father. The mother died in childbirth: Kristin’s conscience ‘died’ when she lied and did not tell him she was pregnant. She is dead to us.

Pam was healed before she died. That’s why he withheld the medicine to the last day. Barbara Jeske was healed. The soul is eternal. Gina did a despicable thing. Then the right thing. Kristin Snyder couldn’t handle what she was given.

Marianna is the least talented, least intelligent and laziest. She was elevated to teach others. Pam was there. Pam is gone. Marianna cannot make Keith happy without Pam. She is lazy. To teach others, he made ‘the least one first.’ This is what Jesus did.

Allison was supposed to find the right women. If they were married they were not supposed to tell their husband.

Allison was supposed to find the right women. If they were married, they were not supposed to tell their husband.

Allison will try harder. Allison wants a child with Keith. Maybe adopt one. With the investigation and Danielle maybe losing her license and charges against her and Allison, how can she bring a baby into her life even if she were able? Allison caused the problem [with DOS.] It was her person who talked.

Keith should have a child with a woman who is free. India, Nik, Nicky or Jackie.

Forget Lauren. Forget [Name Redacted]. She is willing but not Keith. She knows what she did.

Allison is not going to prison. She has no record. She lives off Clare but Nicki and Allison love to complain about Clare’s cheapness. Clare is not leaving. Allison is fading. She is no good to bring anyone to Keith. Don’t let tweets fool you. Her plan of marrying Keith and having his baby is no good.

Deep down, she is sweet. I like her but, she is stupid.

Who will the mother be?

Who will the next mother be?