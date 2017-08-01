Monte Blu justifies Raniere’s tryst with 12 year old girl

[Editor’s note: The following was written by someone claiming to be Monte Blu. It is possible that Blu is a troll and only pretending to be a supporter of Keith Raniere. It is possible Monte Blu is Keith Raniere.

Frank Report does not warrant the authenticity of Monte Blu, and the opinions expressed are NOT the opinions of Frank Report.

The demons are in your mind

By Monte Blu

In your last post, you wrote about Rhiannon, a girl mentored by Keith Raniere.

Rhiannon came from a broken home. Her mother had a drinking problem. Rhiannon was having trouble in school. She lived in a rural area with her loving father. Her mother snatched Rhiannon and her sister away and moved to Clifton Park.

Her mother worked at Consumers’ Buyline and was gone day and night.

Keith saw Rhiannon was lonely and offered to mentor her. The mother accepted. Rhiannon liked the idea. Rhiannon could use a little money to buy things. Pam [Cafritz] offered to let her walk her dog and collect an allowance.

Karen, Barbara, Pam, Gina and others were around and witnessed everything.

Throughout history the age of consent is puberty. Keith teaches that after first menstruation, girls should stretch the hymen. The age of consent in English common law and American colonies was 10 to 12. The natural sexual desire for a girl is for her father or an older male authority figure. If this is sublimated, she develops disintegrations.

Rhiannon was almost 13. She reached puberty more than three months before.

Keith teaches that in a natural healthy society, the most trusted, wisest elder takes the girl through a rite of passage.

Having a wise mentor, Keith teaches, is more ethical than sex with a crude and awkward teenage boy trying to satisfy his own urges who doesn’t understand the needs of a young girl. Isn’t it better to have a gentle, experienced, wise and handsome man of 30?

A adult lover is the best friend a girl will ever have.

Rhiannon was taught by a master.

It was not dirty. Keith taught her to bring him bags of walnuts as a symbolic love gift. He taught Rhiannon to hug like an adult [pelvis touching] instead of a child [pelvis apart].

He taught her to stand, embracing face to face, dressed as Aphrodite. He would grasp Rhiannon’s chin with one hand then touch her genitals.

Frank Report makes it out as dirty and ugly that they had sex in a broom closet. This was not their first time. He first took her to his bedroom and gently disrobed her on his futon.

It was later. He wanted her to imagine the fun and intensity lovers have with secrets. They went to Rome Plaza. They had to sneak in. Everybody knew Keith. They went in and looked to see if anyone was looking. They slipped into the closet. Outside they heard noises as people walked by, talking. They had to be silent.

When they finished, they had to peek out to see if anyone was around. Then slip upstairs unseen to Consumers’ Buyline offices. Keith was president. Everybody rushed over to see him. Imagine how wonderful Rhiannon felt to know she and he were intimate a minute before in the janitor’s closet.

The smartest man in the world risked exposure – and broke the law – to be with her on the other side of the closet and she was just a girl who turned 13 a few days before.

You look at it as dirty because your mind is dirty.

The stories about Keith threatening her are lies. He never told her he would hurt her or her family if she told on him. It is not true he told her she had two vaginas and he needed to be inside both of them.

Rhiannon’s troubles came from her mother and social workers [the poverty industry] who worked to line bend her into guilt. They tried to get her to go to police. The police tried to get her to wear a wire to entrap Keith.

The workers at St. Anne’s told her she would not be able to go home. She refused to wear a wire. Why?

WARNING: THE AGE OF CONSENT VARIES FROM STATE TO STATE, AND COUNTRY TO COUNTRY. HAVING SEX WITH A PERSON UNDER THE AGE OF CONSENT IS A CRIME. WHILE VANGUARD MAY HAVE A THEORY THAT THE AGE OF CONSENT LAWS ARE IMMORAL AND VIOLATE THEM WITH IMPUNITY, FRANK REPORT ADVISES EVEN FOLLOWERS OF KEITH RANIERE TO CONSULT WITH AN ATTORNEY BEFORE HAVING SEX WITH ANYONE WHO MAY BE AT, NEAR OR UNDER THE AGE OF CONSENT.

WHILE KEITH RANIERE HAS NOT BEEN PROSECUTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE, MANY INDIVIDUALS ARE PROSECUTED AND SPEND YEARS IN PRISON FOLLOWED BY A LIFE ON SEX OFFENDERS REGISTRY.

Young Raniere was irresistible to women and teenage girls.

Monte Blue argues that a dashing young wise man, such as Keith Raniere is a much better individual to usher a girl into womanhood than an inexperienced teenage boy.

Keith Raniere around the time he was mentoring Rhiannon.

it may appear that Keith Raniere is sleeping or having sex all day and night, But he is actually thinking up new curriculum. Unlike other scholls which teach the tools of success, students of ESP never stop paying to learn and just think Keith is lying in a bed right now figuring out ways to help you get more executive success [programs.]

Keith Raniere taught Rhiannon how to hug like a woman.