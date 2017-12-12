There was an actor named Monte Blue but he died in 1963 when Keith Raniere was only three years old. So it's not very likely that our Monte Blu is Monte Blue reincarnated but with NXIVM/ESP, who knows?

The 20 tenets and pledge to Vanguard

by Monte Blu

1. The deeper you get into ESP, the less you need to doubt. Follow Vanguard who offers justification for faith.

2. ESP teaches the achievement of happiness. Vanguard exists for the sake of earning you rewards.

3. ESP is a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it must replace the driver. It gives Vanguard the means for the satisfaction of your desires, but it will not provide you with desires.

4. ESP will not purchase happiness for the student who has no conception of Vanguard.

5. ESP will give you a code of values, and provide you with a purpose.

6. When you have made ESP the means of survival, you are on the Stripe Path.

7. When you feel proud of Vanguard, the measured rhythm of his voice giving clarity to his words, it will help you to reach higher and still higher achievements on the Stripe Path.

8. None can equal Vanguard’s moral integrity, none can work as hard as he, live solely by his own effort, and give more than his students can give. The aim of your life is to serve Vanguard.

9. Vanguard has been denounced, not for his faults, but for his greatest virtues. He has been hated, not for his mistakes, but for his achievements. He has been called the leader of a cult for the vision that made him discover Rational Inquiry.

10. He is the purest and most moral among humankind, yet he has been sneered at as a cult leader. Have you stopped to ask by what right?—by what code?—by what standard?

11. If you saw The Vanguard with blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world to that highest ethical standard he created with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort, the heavier the suppressives and parasites bore down upon him, what would you do to help him?

12. The woman who surrenders to Vanguard permits herself the ability to experience the greatest sense of self-esteem.

13. Do you know what it takes to be Vanguard? Do you know the kind of skill it demands, and the years of passionate, merciless, excruciating devotion that go to acquire that skill?

14. Vanguard looks for value.

15. Devotion to Vanguard is the hallmark of morality; there is no greater, nobler, more heroic form of devotion than the act of a woman who grants Vanguard the responsibility for her life meaning.

16. The mystic of the spirit is Vanguard. He is beyond woman’s power to conceive. But his rule cannot be done without consent. If you permit it to be done, then you deserve it.

17. Vanguard is able to achieve that which you have no knowledge. Reality is an absolute, existence is an absolute, as is Vanguard. Ponder this deeply.

18. Only Vanguard can exist without material property.

19 . You call it selfish and cruel that Vanguard should trade value for value? But we have established unselfish society in the community of NXIVM. The difference between reward and punishment, between purchase and plunder, between pleasure and fear, between life and death is learning: who is Vanguard.

20. In the name of the best within you, in the name of values, do not lose knowledge that Vanguard’s mind travels unlimited roads. His fire never goes out. He is the hero in your soul whom you must be able to reach.

Say this pledge:

I swear—by my life and my love of it—that I will never live for the sake of anyone but Vanguard.

Vanguard

The Vanguard was last seen in Monterrey Mexico.