MK10ART — The Smartest Man in the World

A brilliant artist who goes by the name MK10ART – has taken to using her prodigious talents as both an artist and as a lampooner to show the underbelly of Keith Raniere and his sex-slaver NXIVM cult.

Here the artist treats one of the most sickening and destructive episodes of the Keith Raniere story – the rape of 12-year-old Rhiannon.

Readers of Frank Report know how this story ends up. Keith, pretending to be her mentor, befriended the 12-year-old and wound up raping her. She ultimately fled the world’s most ethical man and was placed in a girl’s detention home. She contracted cancer. She told on Keith having raped her but, curiously, police in the Albany area wanted her to wear a wire and confront the monster. She was terrified and refused.

Fortunately, after all the trauma the child’s cancer went into remission and she is alive and well today and no doubt aware that the monster has been nabbed and has been stopped from preying on other children – for you see – she was not the only one – to be raped by the world’s smartest and most ethical man.





The late Eddie Albert was hired by Keith to do infomercials with Keith. The scenes in part 4 and 5 of the artist’s series are taken from those infomercials.