MK10ART tells chilling story of Raniere’s seduction and rape of 12-year-old

MK10ART- the brilliant artist and lampooner – continues with her series of stunning and incisive artwork on the macabre subject of Keith Raniere.

In her latest – of which she has completed 11 in a series called “The Smartest Man in the World” – she confronts the gruesome story of the rape of 12-year-old Rhiannon.

Not only is the art exquisite, but the storytelling is compelling. The entire Raniere fiendish cast are painted here as ghostly, vastly evil images. Pam Cafritz looks particularly sinister. As readers know, this “beloved” NXIVM figure set little Rhiannon up for rape by hiring her to walk her dog so she would be right at home – the home where Pam, Barb Jeske and the dashing world’s smartest man lived.

So smart. And just think at this time –1990 – he wasn’t even a Vanguard yet.

Here are MK10ART’s first 11 in the series:

Finally, for a special treat: MK10Art’s Dr. Danielle Roberts – the mad branding doctor of Clifton Park. The piece is described: “Dr. Danielle Roberts burns up the Hippocratic Oath with her cauterizing pen.”

Dr. Danielel Roberts

See more of this talented artist’s work at https://www.instagram.com/mk10art/