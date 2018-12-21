MK10ART offers two new paintings based on Raniere’s childhood

MK10ART has two more outstanding paintings to offer followers of the Vanguard and his demise. They are culled from his childhood and made known to us from an excellent story published in the Epoch Times in May – about two months after the exalted one was arrested in Mexico.

MK10ART depicts the precocious Keith Raniere tormenting a special needs child in 3rd grade.

The narratives are quoted directly from the Epoch Times:

Jessica Plaut, who has had special needs since childhood, went to third grade with Keith Alan Raniere.

She told the Epoch Times that Raniere tormented her and teased her because she was an easy target.

She said he was able to isolate peoples’ weaknesses and use his “superior intellect” to “nail people.”

One incident, which Plaut calls the “microscope incident,” took place in grade 3, and it has stuck with her since.

Her friend, Matthew, and Raniere were looking at flies under a microscope, but when Plaut asked Raniere if she could look, he secretly took the flies away.

“I said, ‘I don’t see anything Keith, there’s nothing there.’ And he goes, ‘There is, but you’re just too stupid to see what it is.’

“I said, ‘I’m not stupid,’ and then he goes, ‘Oh yes, you are. You’re one of the stupidest people I’ve ever met. You’re so stupid nobody wants to be your friend.’ And Matthew just stood there with his mouth open.’”

The child is the father of the man. MK10ART depicts another childhood incident related in a story in the Epoch Times.

L.M. recalls being on the school bus with Raniere when she unwittingly gave up some compromising information about one of her sisters. But since “they were all friends,” she thought no one would tell.

Later, Raniere approached her, and said, “You know, it’s like I have this little bottle of poison I can hold over your head,” L.M. recalled. “I said, ‘What do you mean?’, and he said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I just don’t think your parents or your sister would be very happy if I told them.’”

She said Raniere did not specifically ask for anything in return, only that he wanted her to know he had this “power” over her.

“He would call me sometimes and say, ‘Little bottles, little bottles,’’’ L.M. added.

After L.M. finally confessed to her parents about what Raniere was doing, her mother intervened and stopped Raniere from taking it any further. She said that, looking back now, it’s clear that Raniere’s use of “collateral” tactics started when he was about 9 or 10 years old. “It was basically the same thing,” she said.