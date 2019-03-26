MK10ART – maybe her best work ever – with apologies to Coppertone

Better than Van Gogh?

MK10ART - the three enablers of a dog-like perv.

A brilliant and wonderfully satirical painting by MK10ART, featuring Allison Mack, fondling the breasts of an 8-year-old girl while that old dog, Keith Raniere, works to get her pants down, while a snake like [knows nothing] Kristin Kreuk looks on, and Nicki Clyne gets over her fear of heights and perhaps pedophilia.

From MK10ART’s Instagram:

Allison Mack and Keith Raniere were a perverse duo. Both have been accused of molesting girls and young women. Mack’s wife, Nicki Clyne, and fellow actor Kristin Kreuk, both former NXIVM members, claim they knew nothing about Mack’s or Raniere’s sexual assaults.

Raniere has been formerly charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography. When Raniere found out that he was going to be arrested – he went on the lam with Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne in a luxurious villa near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

This came from a neighbor: Allison Mack befriended an 8-year-old girl in Knox Woods where she lived near her cult leader Keith Raniere. The girl was a budding gymnast and Mack spent time with her encouraging her … he personally saw Allison fondle the girl on or about her chest.

I [Frank Parlato] asked him if it might be innocent – just a playful push or an accidental slip of her hands amid hugs, after the girl would show off her skill as a gymnast.

He said no. He believed it was “inappropriate to touch the girl and rub her chest that way. ”

https://artvoice.com/2018/07/01/neighbor-allison-mack-befriended-8-year-old-girl-and-seemed-to-be-grooming-her-said-to-have-fondled-her/#.XJggg5hKiCg

Allison Mack also molested the DOS slaves while they were being branded with a hot cauterizing pen: “[NXIVM] members were branded with a cauterizing pen with a logo [by Dr. Danielle Roberts] including Raniere’s [and Allison Mack’s] initials.

During the branding ceremony, prosecutors say Mack placed her hands on the slaves’ chest as they cried, telling them to “feel the pain” and “think of (their) master.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/celebrity/allison-mack-smallville-actress-charged-in-sex-cult-considered-flight-risk/ar-AAwf5Xj (See Aug 23, 2018 post.)

Read more at Frankreport.com

#Nxivm

#nxivm

#nxivmcult

#keithraniere

#allisonmack #clarebronfman #nickiclyne#kristinkreuk #nancysalzman#laurensalzman #sexcult #jness #jnessing#truecrime #trial

Better than the original.

MK10ART - the three enablers of a dog-like perv.

Check out MK10ART’s Instagram account for more exquisite paintings and sketches.