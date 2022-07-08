MK10ART Blasts Them– Artist Has Unkind Words for Dossier Women

The following is a contribution from the great artist MK10ART.





MK10ART

BY MK10ART





The slaves have rebranded themselves as ‘the DOSsier project with a website + YouTube channel.





They make group chat videos where they try to enlighten the ignorant masses about their experiences as a DOS slave.

Lucky for them Frank Parlato has obtained a copy of their DOS Manual and is publishing each lesson where everyone can learn exactly what DOS is about.





I plan to do more art on the DOS manual.





https://www.instagram.com/p/Cft-UrXOtXJ/

MK10ART painting of Keith Raniere

MK10ART painting of Keith Raniere, the Grandmaster of all women everywhere. They are all his slaves, even if they do not know it.





The DOSsier Project Youtube Videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU9x_qKthVhvRZ8A513belw/about

Their introduction video, from March 29, 2021, is “Women of DOS Discuss the DOS Mission Statement, Written in 2017 When DOS First Hit the Headlines.”





Click her to read the DOS Mission Statement

My impression is:

The NXIVM cult is alive, well, and attempting to thrive. It is impressive that they continue with their group in the face of mockery and trolling after their secret sex cult exposure.

In the 30-minute group chat video, they deny being brainwashed. Rick Allen Ross advises loved ones never accuse a cult member of being brainwashed, as that immediately shuts them down. But brainwashed they appear.

The video was a long, drawn-out, slavish, gushing over their DOS mission statement. They claim a woman wrote it. If so, it was probably Nicki Clyne, which would explain why they praised it on high (Nicki is ostensibly the leader of the pack).

The women sound sleep-deprived, starved, and faint.

Below are some lowlights:

11:17

DOS slave Linda Chung says women need to build character.

In her opinion? Hate to break it to her, but her grandmaster Keith Raniere, serving several decades in prison for his crimes, came up with that.

Linda Chung

Linda Chung:

In my opinion, a lot of the character. That’s required to actually change the world. Anyone who’s going out there and changing the world in any shape or form you know requires character, because it requires consistency. It requires doing something that you don’t feel like doing, because it’s the right thing to do.

15:00





DOS slave Michele Salzman says the writer of the mission statement was not someone who was “abused and abusing other people.”

Reading a formal mission statement proves the writer, probably Nicki, could never have abused or been abused?

Based on what? The lack of blood stains? Or the phrase “I will paddle you and brand you with a cauterizing pen?”

Michele Hatchette

Michele Hatchette said:

Understand that a group of women wrote this, why they wrote it, and when they wrote it… like you have to ask yourself why?… It’s such a beautiful statement that I would imagine, I would hope, that people would at least scratch their heads, because these are not the words of people who are being told what to say. These are not the words of people who were abused and abusing other people. It is so eloquent, so beautiful, and so strong.

15:28

DOS slave Sahajo Heartel slips up and mentions ‘Keith’ as in Raniere, the grandmaster, but quickly diverts the rest of her monologue.

Sahajo by MK10ART

If I took it out of the context of the women’s group, or even Keith or any of these things, if I just read that within itself, I would imagine it would resonate with many people.

15:40

A comment perplexes DOS slave Sahajo from someone calling their mission statement “beyond idiotic.” She claims the mission statement is so rich and powerful that others simply cannot understand it.

Sahajo Haertel, a DOS slave and Rainbow nanny. Said to be still an active member of DOS, Nxivm, and Rainbow. She teaches children German.

Sahajo:

One of the comments, I think it was on Facebook or something, was like this is beyond the idiotic. Okay wait, what exactly is beyond the idiotic? The mission statement is beyond idiotic that we want the things stated in there? To a certain extent, the mission statement is so rich and powerful that, I think, for many people, maybe it’s not even understandable.

16:30

MK10ART's sketch pf Nicki Clyne

MK10ART’s sketch of Nicki Clyne

In a rare bought of honesty, Nicki admits she can see why others consider it idiotic to write a mission statement for a sex cult. But she blames HBO for filling people’s heads with misinformation.

I can see how it would seem idiotic for us to release a mission statement for a sex trafficking organization. Like that is idiotic. But that’s the thing. People don’t

question their base assumptions. They assume they know because it was on HBO. Because you know there was a trial. They probably haven’t read the transcripts. They think they have the correct assumption, and then they filter and judge everything through that filter.

22:35

Mk10ART Nicki Clyne

Nicki suggests they should choreograph and do a dance video with the Britney Spears song, “I’m a Slave for You.” The burning question is if they will show their brands? That could go viral.

Nicki:

I think we should choreograph and dance to it, though. I’m just saying what I think is true…. I remember the video. She was in a bikini, and there might have been snakes… There’s no place in the world right now for a woman who wants to take responsibility.

It’s like people don’t understand us. They don’t.

They have some elements of things that we were doing and the only way for them to make sense of it is to be like “they were being entrapped and had no choice, and it was abusive control” and all this stuff….Because it’s like, yeah, why would you call each other masters and slaves if you weren’t like whipping each other and stuff like that? It’s not like that.

We’re not being pimped out to someone.

MK10 ART presents a fine visual image of the recommitment ceremony planned for the slaves. Keith Alan Raniere with his slaves Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Nicku Clyne prepare to use their mouths to recommit to the flaccid member of their Glorious Genius.

MK10 ART presents a fine visual image of a recommitment ceremony. It had been planned for the slaves. Keith Alan Raniere was permitting the slaves to put their mouths where his head was – and recommit to his Glorious Genius. But alas, the authorities did a sort of fellatio interuptus. And arrested him instead.

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Alan Raniere in his native habitat.

18:26

DOS slave Sahajo ridicules skeptics, dismissing them as “yapping dogs” while barking for effect.

Nicki seemed to enjoy this.

They claim to be about empowering women while simultaneously embracing the misogynist dictates of psychopath Keith Raniere.

No mention of the fact that a man created DOS to be his personal harem. The slaves were not informed of this, of course. There were many lies and deceptions in Nxivm and DOS, which appears to be why these women still fall for it.

They will say disinformation misleads you if you argue with them. If you were starved and sleep-deprived, like the DOS slaves, you would understand how enlightened and noble they truly are.

Welcome to Sham-bala AKA the DOSsier project.

Here are a few of MK10Art’s lovely paintings. See more here

Keith Raniere disputes the popular idea of the DOS branding as depicted by MK10ART.

MK10ART

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her brand.

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her brand.

MK10ART

MK10ART- The NXIVM 5