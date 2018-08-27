Misc. news, correspondence, etc. on NXIVM and its leaders

Dr. Brandon Porter sold his house at 45 Oregon Trail for $352,000 to Raymond and Lindsi Shalhoub. What he will do with the money is anybody’s guess (Reportedly Porter is dead broke).

He and his family moved out of the home some time ago and were last seen living at Clare Bronfman’s Albany area home on Button Road.

At last report, Porter is still awaiting word from New York State as to whether his medical license will be suspended for a period of time or permanently revoked.

45 Oregon Trail, the residence of Dr. Brandon Porter was raided by the FBI yesterday.

45 Oregon Trail, the former residence of Dr. Brandon .

Now that he has sold his house, it remains to be seen whether he will pay back Allison Mack the money she was reportedly trying to hide through him – which he used to buy the house. Now that Mack is under quasi-home detention and not permitted to meet with NXIVM members, the task of collecting from Porter will have to be handled by her attorneys.

Porter got into hot water for conducting human-fright experiments on young women. The gruesome experiments were in the vein of those conducted by Drug Cartels in Mexico. The news of his fright experiments were first revealed on Frank Report – and then reported in the Albany Times Union and the New York Times. Many women underwent these tortures.

Artist conception [not a real photo]: Dr. Brandon Porter conducts a female human fright experiment where he shows a woman films of rape, and murder of women. Dr. Porter is also in charge of monitoring the linguistic skills of the children in Rainbow.

Artist conception [not a real photo]: Dr. Brandon Porter conducts a female human fright experiment where he shows a woman films of rape, and murder of women. Dr. Porter is also in charge of monitoring the linguistic skills of the children in Rainbow.

***

A reader suggests:

Keith Raniere went to college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a 2.26 GPA.. A reader – who evidently knows something, said, “Look into Keith’s history at RPI, especially his mental health history there.”

Does anybody know about his “mental heath issues” at RPI? I would not be surprised to learn he had some major ones.

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

***

Delores and George Wilson are said to be longtime members of NXIVM. Actually they started working with Raniere back in the days of his Consumers’ Byline Ponzi scheme.

Yesterday, they held a birthday party for Vanguard [in absentia] at their Albany area home. Reportedly, many of the diehards were there to celebrate the birth of the man who invented the world’s first blackmail and branding pyramid scheme.

There were reportedly about 30 people in attendance.

The Wilsons also reportedly had a huge get together the Sunday after Vanguard was arrested.

Last fall, the Wilsons went to Fiji and soon may be going to France.

So, there you have it, there are still people devoted to Keith Alan Raniere, and waiting for the day he returns. Kind of like the apostles who awaited the return of Jesus Christ after he was crucified and buried.

***

A Cult Matter?

A reader asks: “I wanted to know if you have heard about One Taste and do you know if it has similarities to Nxivm?”

A: I have not heard of it. Have any readers heard of One Taste?

***

Saqqara Jewels Lunch For Children In Crisis at The Belgraves Hotel London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images.

.

Sara Bronfman tweeted the other day: “To take into next week.. @SueScheff #SundaysThoughts How to handle online harassment: 1. Document the attacks. 2. Report the offenders. 3. Block the offenders. 4. Identify the attacker(s). 5. Cut off the criminals.”

Speaking of cutting off the criminals, when is Sara going to be arrested?

***

Cult members:

A Reader:

Dini Rao shut down Rainbow Cultural Garden NYC but may still be sympathetic to the cause. She was friendly with Nicki Clyne, as Nicki would often post pictures of Dini and Anju’s kids.

Michaela Zahner is another NYC ESPIAN who may still be faithful to the cause who you did not list. She was at Michelle Hatchette’s birthday party and Coaches Summit in January.





And the Collignon sisters, Veronica and Marianna. I believe Veronica is married to Cedrik Celik and the other is married to another Espian.





***

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

He is not having joy and is a victim. Maybe it is the prison conditions.





***





Prison Strikes Caused by Vanguard?

A reader sarcastically commenting on Vanguard’s civil rights complaint at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center writes, “It can’t just be a coincidence that a nationwide prison strike has sprung up just days after the Vanguard complained that his cell was too dark and too cold. Maybe the Bronfman sisters will invest some of their remaining millions in some private prisons so that Vanguard will be able to live out the rest of his days in a well-lighted and warm cell”.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/22/prison-strike-sparks-nationwide-protests/1065723002/





Another Prisoners Strike Article

https://splinternews.com/this-is-what-solidarity-with-striking-prisoners-sounds-1828534517





***





And, finally, this from a unhappy reader:





What does it take to get a local law enforcement official to do something about NXIVM, Bronfman-Raniere and Salzman?

Prior to the time that he started investigating Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, and John Tighe for alleged “criminal computer trespass” involving the server that hosted NXIVM’s website, NYS Police Investigator Rodger Kirsopp received numerous reports concerning alleged illegal activities on the part of NXIVM and its co-founders, Keith Alan Raniere (formerly known as “Vanguard” now known as Federal Prisoner #57005-177) and Nancy Salzman (still known as “Prefect”, for now).

Among other things, Inv. Kirsopp had been informed about the alleged tax evasion that was rampant throughout the organization – and the money laundering that included large sums of cash coming into post office boxes spread throughout Saratoga County.

It is therefore a little surprising that Inv. Kirsopp seemed to turn a blind eye when he was presented with evidence of suspicious activity concerning NXIVM and Raniere. Not only did he not follow up on that, he also didn’t report it to the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service, or the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

All he did is help put together a 29-page “Incident Report” concerning the alleged “criminal computer trespass” involving Natalie, O’Hara and Tighe.

Even after the criminal computer trespass charges were dismissed – even after all the recent revelations that came to light concerning the activities of NXIVM, Raniere and Salzman – Inv. Kirsopp has done nothing that we know of to follow-up on any reports he previously received about the sex slaver cult.

Has he turned over any information to federal investigators in the Eastern District of New York who are now doing what he was unwilling to do: investigate NXIVM, Raniere, and Salzman?

Here’s the part of Inv. Kirsopp’s “Incident Report” concerning an incident that even Inspector Closeau would have followed-up on:

********************************************************************

01/27/2014

Narrative 01/2 7/2014 – KIRSOPP, RODGER (INV)

On 01/24/14, I received a voicemail from Atty Coffey, who advised of suspicious activity reported by BRONFMAN. I called Atty Coffey who provided details of two suspicious packages received via USPS to KEITH RANIERE. Same advised to have BRONFMAN bring the packages to SP Clifton Park for a report of the activity. I received a telephone call from Atty Nichols in regards to the same activity. Same was advised to have BRONFMAN drop the packages off at the barracks for a review of the materials for possible criminal activity.

A review of the packages reveals the following: both packages consist of a medium size, padded envelope bearing Keith Raniere’s name and the address for NXIVM headquarters at 455 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY (T/Colonie). One envelope is dated Dec 20, 2013, from zip code 21042 and contains three Visa gift card ($100 denominations). The back of the envelope bears the address of 562 Woodmont Ave, Berckley (misspelled), CA 94708. The second envelope is dated Jan 7, 2014 from Columbia, MD and contains a receipt from an Endicott, MD Rite Aid for the purchase of a $500 Visa gift card and the gift card.

A check of the Berkeley, CA address reveals it returns to a MIRIAM ABRAMS (tloxp search). A Google search reveals that ABRAMS, M is a therapist who is involved in some type of counseling services similar or the same as NXIVM/ESP.

A check of NXIVM records located through this investigation a KATHLEEN ABRAMS who is listed as a member in the email from OHARA to NATALIE. A check of Spokeo records indicates several addresses for a KATHLEEN ABRAMS (70 years of age) from Columbia, MD who is also a therapist.

Since it is not clear of a criminal act occurring in this matter, no further investigative acts are to occur until clarity is provided by the complainant or reporting persons in this matter.

Attorney Nichols advised. Attorney Nichols advised that BRONFMAN, C is not in the area for several days and she would advise BRONFMAN, C.

********************************************************************

I guess Inv. Kirsopp still needed “clarity” that NXIVM, Raniere and Salzman are worthy of being investigated. Well, not to worry, because now we have some real law enforcement officials doing just that.