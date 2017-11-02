Mexico: National Citizen Congress: ‘We have no relationship with NXIVM’

Carmen Aristigui published the top secret NXIVM course in Spanish.

Carmen Aristigui

The fallout continues.

The National Citizen Congress sought to distance themselves from NXIVM, Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas to TV Anchorwoman Carmen Aristegui.

Both Emiliano Salinas and Keith Raniere have never been so well advertised in Mexico before.

An article in Aristegui Noticias on October 24, 2017 makes it quite clear that Raniere-Salinas are becoming radioactive in Mexico. So does this You Tube video by Aristegui.

That the two pervs, Salinas and Raniere, have attracted the attention of María del Carmen Aristegui Flores, the world famous Mexican journalist and anchorwoman, is proof that this is not going away anytime soon for the men that brand women.

She is one of Mexico’s leading journalists, known for critical investigations into the Mexican government. She is anchor of the news program Aristegui on CNN en Español, and writes for the opinion section of Reforma. Ms. Aristegui has won numerous national journalism awards and was chosen as one of BBC’s 100 Women in 2016. In 2017 , she was chosen as one of 50 “World’s greatest leaders” by Fortune magazine.

Aristeguinoticias.com is a news and analysis site where the following article appeared.

[Here is the English translation, followed by the original Spanish version].

The businessman Gilberto Lozano made use of his right of reply in the space led by journalist Carmen Aristegui to deny any relationship between NXIVM and his organization.

“The influence of cults, lodges, freemasonry or secret groups is zero in the National Citizen Congress . We are ordinary but not ordinary citizens (…) we act autonomously united by a decalogue, we do not seek public positions, we want the taxes paid to be justified (…) no one from any sect or organization has ever gotten into any of our meetings ” said Gilberto Lozano.

In an interview for Aristegui En Vivo, in which Lozano made use of his right of reply for having been mentioned in the program on October 20 , the founder of the “National Citizen Congress”, detailed the way in which Julián Lebarón , member of the organization, had an approach with seminars where people who represent the interests of Keith Raniere participated.

“The answer is a categorical ‘No.’ Absolutely not. Julian has nothing to do with the [NXIVM] organization. He was only invited to a course that was known to be very expensive, that he found interesting, and there people who represent the interests of Keith Raniere coincide. He did take the seminar and then a group of colleagues from that seminar formed a group called ‘In Lak’Ech’. However we have nothing to do with this partnership, ” he said.

In addition, Lozano said that members of these seminars invited the Lebarón family to participate in a film.

“Four people who agreed on the course asked the Lebarón family to participate in a film called ‘ Encender el Corazón’. The film seeks to show the alternative ways against violence in Mexico. It is quite neutral; there are parts where Julian’s mother and brothers give their testimony, ” he narrated.

As to whether Julián Lebarón has any relationship with the people of the seminar, the businessman assured that “he did not go to any seminar anymore. He lost link with them. He never mentions them, he has never tried to influence Congress.”

Gilberto Lozano requested through his social networks, right of reply to the newscast led by the journalist Carmen Aristegui, a space that was opened to him to make known his position.

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Original Spanish Version:

No tenemos relación con NXIVM: Congreso Nacional Ciudadano

por Redacción AN octubre 24, 2017 1:58 pm

El empresario Gilberto Lozano hizo uso de su derecho de réplica en el espacio conducido por la periodista Carmen Aristegui para negar relación alguna entre NXIVM y su organización.

“La influencia de ninguna secta, logias, masonería o grupos secretos es cero en el Congreso Nacional Ciudadano. Somos ciudadanos comunes pero no corrientes (…) actuamos con autonomía unidos por un decálogo, no buscamos puestos públicos, queremos que los impuestos que se paguen se justifiquen (…) nadie de ninguna secta u organización se ha metido nunca en alguna de nuestras reuniones”, dijo Gilberto Lozano.

En entrevista para Aristegui En Vivo, en la que Lozano hizo uso de su derecho de réplica por haber sido mencionado en el programa del pasado 20 de octubre ,el fundador del “Congreso Nacional Ciudadano”, detalló la forma en la que Julián Lebarón, integrante de la organización, tuvo un acercamiento con seminarios donde participaron personas que representan los intereses de Keith Raniere.

“La respuesta es categórica. No. Absolutamente no. Julián no tiene nada qué ver con la organización. Él solamente fue invitado a un curso que se sabía que era muy caro, que le pareció interesante y ahí coinciden personas que representan los intereses de Keith Raniere. Sí tomó el seminario y después un grupo de compañeros de ese seminarios forman un grupo llamado ‘In Lak’Ech’, sin embargo no tenemos nada qué ver con esta asociación”, dijo.

Además, Lozano platicó que miembros de estos seminarios invitaron a la familia Lebarón a participar en una cinta, “Cuatro personas que coincidieron en el curso ofrecieron a la familia Lebarón participar en una película llamada ‘Encender el Corazón’. La película busca mostrar las vías alternativas contra la violencia en México. Es bastante neutra hay partes donde la madre y hermanos de Julián dan su testimonio”, narró.

Sobre si Julián Lebarón tiene aún relación con las personas del seminario, el empresario aseguró que “él ya no volvió a ir a ningún seminario. Perdió vínculo con ellos. Nunca las menciona, nunca ha tratado de influir en el Congreso”.

Gilberto Lozano solicitó a través de sus redes sociales, derecho de réplica al noticiario conducido por la periodista Carmen Aristegui, espacio que le fue abierto para dar a conocer su postura.



