Mexico ex-Pres. Vicente Fox’s daughter – unmentioned by Aristigui – was well known member of NXIVM

Ana Cristina Fox is the daughter of former president Vincente Fox. She was advertised as being part of NXIVM. She was not mentioned in

The Aristegui Noticias article by Juan Omar Fierro mentions as members of ESP / NXIVM two children of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gotari (1988-1994): Emiliano Salinas and his sister Cecilia Salinas Occelli, and also Miguel de la Madrid Cordero, son of former president (1982-1988) Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado.

So it is curious that Ana Cristina Fox, daughter of former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada (2000-2006), who is widely reported to have been a student of ESP / NXIVM, is not mentioned in the article,

Emiliano Salinas, his father Carlos Salinas, and Miguel de la Madrid are associated with Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), which had a monopoly on power for most of Mexico’s history. Despite the name, the party is center-right to right.

Vicente Fox, in contrast, was the first non-PRI president in modern Mexican history. Fox was the candidate of the Partido Acción Naciona (PAN). He was succeeded as president by PAN candidate Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), but PRI candidate Enrique Peña Nieto won in 2012.

The PAN party seems neither particularly to the right or the left of the PRI party; the major selling point seems to be as a centrist alternative to the PRI when PRI’s corruption or incompetence is particularly obvious.

So perhaps we will soon see Ana Cristina Fox exposed as yet another Mexican presidential child sucked into NXIVM.

Or perhaps she escaped NXIVM long ago and that’s the reason she escaped attention.

Ana Cristina Fox with her father Vicente

Cristina Fox is mentioned as being connected to NXIVM in Forbes Cult of Personality 2003 and numerous other articles. The original source is most likely NXIVM itself.

The local newspaper the Saratogian also repeated it in 2003, quoting Forbes: Self-improvement program draws mixed reviews