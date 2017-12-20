Mexico: Blockbuster Aristegui Noticias report: The Tentacles of NXIVM in Mexico

A ground breaking article on Aristegui Noticias appeared today [Dec. 20, 2017].

Los tentáculos de Nxivm en México (Reportaje especial)

English translation here:

Emiliano Salinas weaved political and financial network for Nxivm in Mexico (Special report)

By Juan Omar Fierro

Three children of former presidents, including Emiliano Salinas, are, or were, in the group founded by Keith Raniere. The sister of the Secretary of the Treasury is also part of it.

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The commercial and political ties in Mexico of the Nxivm self-help group, under investigation in the United States and Canada for alleged abuses against women who were branded on the hip with a hot iron, go beyond the active support of Emiliano Salinas Ocelli.

Hand in hand with the son of former President Carlos Salinas, the ideology of Keith Raniere has achieved great acceptance among the highest financial and power circles in Mexico: in 15 years, Nxivm joined the ranks of the son of another former president, the sister of a Secretary of State and the heir of one of the leading Mexican pharmaceutical companies.

Three decades after his first contact with “Vanguard”, a title Raniere awarded himself, Emiliano Salinas continues to recruit new executives and entrepreneurs to take courses and workshops designed by the founder of Nxivm Corporation and Executive Success Programs, a company well known by its initials as ESP.

According to the study “The decadence of humanism: coachism”, written by specialists in psychology, Hector Cerezo Huerta, Jaime Eduardo Calixto González and Martín Espinoza Martínez, groups like Nxivm work in a similar way to religious sects.

According to the study, the courses and workshops imparted by NXIVM can be classified as “coercive coaching”, an indoctrination scheme that makes its members part of the staff of its leaders, and active agents, to enroll more members, a role that Emiliano Salinas Occelli has played very efficiently.

Still shot from a video of Emiliano Salinas interviewing Keith Raniere for Keith Raniere Conversations.

His work as a recruiter worked even within his own family: her sister, Cecilia Salinas Occelli, is already an active part of Nxivm and is now the director of another “license” that Raniere offers in Mexican territory: Rainbow Multicultural Garden, a pre-school methodology that presumes the teaching of seven languages ​​to children with the support of extra curricular activities.

According to current members of Nxivm, the “licensees” of the teaching method designed by Raniere sought for six years permission from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) to open a school, but it was not until April 2013 that Rainbow was granted the required authorization.

During the administration of former President Felipe Calderón, the SEP refused to give an operating permit to the Rainbow educational center, but with the arrival of President Enrique Peña Nieto, they finally received authorization to operate.

Alejandra González Anaya, sister of the current Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), José Antonio González Anaya, has also joined the ranks of this group; as has Fabiola Sanchez de la Madrid, wife of Federico de la Madrid Cordero and sister in law of the Federal Tourism Secretary, Enrique de la Madrid Cordero.

Miguel de la Madrid Cordero, brother of both, and son of former president Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado, now deceased, was also part of Nxivm and attended one of the intensive courses at the organization’s headquarters in Albany, New York.

However, after a disagreement with the group’s ideas, he preferred to distance himself. Consulted on the matter, the son of the former president said that he preferred not to speak on that subject, and declined to give more details on his brief association with the organization led by Raniere.

Screen shot of Executive Success Programs Executive Board shows Emiliano Salinas and Alejansdro Betancourt are much more than mere licensees of Raniere’s teachings.

Emiliano Salinas: his closeness to Raniere in the United States and Mexico

Until before the report “Inside Nxivm, a secret group in which women are branded,” published on the front page of the the New York Times on October 17, Emiliano Salinas openly referred to Raniere as his mentor, but, after the accusations of alleged abuses, he has tried to put a little distance between them and has presented himself before the media as a “licensee” of the courses designed by ESP.

However, the close ties that the son of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari wove with Raniere sprout everywhere and are in force. They can not be hidden and are visible to everyone in documents of the Public Registry, in the files of the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) and in testimonial videos that Emiliano himself recorded to promote Raniere’s courses.

In an interview for Aristegui Noticias, Emiliano Salinas finally admitted that he is part of Raniere’s “staff” and that his commercial relationship with this is much closer than he had wanted to admit: two Nxivm commanders hold managerial positions in one of their companies and Emiliano himself has a seat in the companies of Keith Raniere.

In this way, Salinas Ocelli serves as the Vice President of Executive Success Programs in charge of Ethics. His partner in the Mexican companies: Prorsus Capital, Nxivn Mexico, Adamant Corporation, [aka MoneyBack], Vista Salipe and Mexican Solidarity Administrator, Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma, also occupies a seat on the board of companies controlled by Raniere.

Oppositely, the President of Nxivm Corporation in the United States, Nancy Salzman, and its Vice President of Operations, Clare Bronfman, are part of the Board of Directors of Nxivn Mexico as “president” and “secretary”, respectively.

Emiliano Salinas’ companies in Mexico not only have business with Raniere but Adamant Corporation and its commercial brand Moneyback were granted a public award by the Ministry of Finance to allow tourists to claim the return of taxes they pay in Mexico while they are visiting.

The exclusive business circle of Nxivm in Mexico

The first circle of Nxivm in Mexico has among its members the entrepreneur María Alejandra del Carmen González Anaya, sister of the current Secretary of the Treasury and former director of Pemex, José Antonio González Anaya.

Alejandra is co-owner of the company Anima Shows, whose commercial name is Anima Inc., in which she is associated with Anabel Cantú Merodio and Esteban González Guzmán, both from the world of entertainment. The company Anima Inc, was created under the concept of “Human Potential in Performing Arts” by Raniere.

The registration of the brand and logo of Anima Inc. before the Mexican Intellectual Property Institute, coincides with the only address that Keith Raniere has created: Closed Santa Catarina 21, Colonia San Ángel Inn in the Delegation Álvaro Obregón.

The coincidence is due to the fact that Keith Raniere and González Anaya decided to establish the same legal address for security reasons, according to an explanation by Anima Inc through a brief document.

To start, the company Anima Inc. was financed by Prorsus Capital. The company of Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt made a loan to Anima so that it could initiate activities, but the son of the ex- president maintains that the debt was repaid, which he said was the reason why both companies operate independent of each other.

Also part of Nxivm in Mexico, Omar Boone Sabag and Jimena Garza Dávila, partners of the Milliare company that issues invoices for those who take Executive Success Programs (ESP) courses in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Milliare has the same address as the ESP Center in the greater metro are of: Vía Savotino 105, Colonia Fuentes del Valle, municipality of San Pedro Garza.

Omar Boone has another company that could be at the service of the group: The corporate name is Integración Hispana and his partner is his brother Edgar Boone, another of Raniere’s loyal followers.

The sisters Loreta and Carola Garza Dávila are licensees of the Rainbow Cultural Garden school in Monterrey, which operate through the company Centro Multicultural Rainbow.

The recruitment of business leaders includes the pharmaceutical entrepreneur, Juan López de Silanes Blanco, partner of the Inosan Biopharma laboratories.

All these entrepreneurs have reached the category of Proctor or Senior Proctor, the maximum titles of those who are below Keith Raniere, the self-described “Vanguard”, and Nancy Salzman, whose title is “Prefect”.

The former president CSG also doubts NXIVM

After the departure of Keith Raniere from Albany in New York, where a government investigation is under way due to a lawsuit filed against him by Sarah Edmondson, the marriage of Omar Boone and Jimena Garza would be giving accommodation to the American businessman in our country.

In fact, this weekend Raniere was again photographed in a subdivision of Monterrey. His stay in Mexico coincides with the investigation to which he is subject in the United States, but members of ESP Mexico deny that their leader has left his home in Albany out of fear of American justice.

Questioned about this visit, Emiliano Salinas, who did not once utter the name of his former mentor throughout the interview, said he does not know where to locate Raniere who is still one of his main partners in several of his companies.

Finally, he acknowledged that his father, the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari has also asked for explanations about this case, but advised that he is respectful of all his son’s decisions.

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