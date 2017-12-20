Artisigui Live: Watch Emiliano Salinas lie in Spanish, and get caught

Special report on NXIVM by world famous Mexican journalist Carmen Aristigui. [In 2017 Carmen was chosen as one of the 50 “World’s greatest leaders” by Fortune magazine.]

The video is in Spanish. Emiliano Salinas lies and gets trapped repeatedly by investigative journalist Juan Omar Fierro as he tries to deny the connection to Keith Raniere. Fierro relentlessly keeps laying out documents and facts that expose Salinas as a liar [aka ‘Raniere-speak’].

A great case of watching fool plant the seeds of his own self destruction.



