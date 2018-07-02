MEXICO CITY — Andrés Manuel López Obrador — a populist representing a left-wing political party he founded four years ago — was elected to be the next president of Mexico, marking a major change for a country led by the same two political parties for almost 90 years.

Mexicans on Sunday elected Lopez Obrador – rejecting the Salinas-backed candidate.

Lopez Obrador promised he’d end violence, corruption and inequality – the hallmarks of Salinas’s reign.

López Obrador’s win comes after widespread disillusionment with outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s ruling PRI party, which was in power from 1929 to 2000 and regained the presidency in 2012. Mexico’s other establishment party, the conservative National Action Party (PAN), has had a hard time shaking off criticism for not doing a better job handling the country’s widespread violence and official corruption.

PRI’s José Antonio Meade and candidate Ricardo Anaya, a former president of the PAN party, both conceded the election to López Obrador on Sunday night. López Obrador will take office on December 1 [if he lives], leaving five months of Peña Nieto’s administration.

Up until the exposure of Emiliano Salinas’ role in Keith Raniere’s branding and blackmail cult – something first exposed in Frank Report – Emiliano was considered to be the front-line candidate for presidency for PRI.

Would things have been different if the branding was not exposed and Emi ran for president? Who knows?

It is what it is. His father is out of power for now. What this will mean for Emiliano – and his possible arrest in the USA is unknown at the present time.

Viva Executive Success!