Mexican Media: Salinas and Nxivm Mexico attempt counterattack: accuse detractors of extortion

https://m.aristeguinoticias.com/1812/mexico/emiliano-salinas-y-nxivm-mexico-contraatacan-demandan-por-extorsion-a-detractores/

Emiliano Salinas attempts to spin his way out of branding and blackmailing women. But will it work?

In an interview with Aristegui Noticias, Emiliano Salinas Ocelli, a follower and licensee of all the courses designed by Raniere, announced that his lawyers have already filed the first lawsuits against former members of ESP Mexico, who are accused of attempted extortion, sabotage and information theft.

Emiliano Salinas Occelli claims that the lawsuits filed in Mexico and the United States against former members of NXIVM are not a form of intimidation or an act of harassment, but are complaints filed against people who violated the “Confidentiality Agreement” they signed with NXIVM or who have committed acts of sabotage to alienate NXIVM’s customers.

Here is the English translation of the story:

The accusations of alleged abuses within the Nxivm self-help group in the United States threaten to extend to its operations in Mexico. So Emiliano Salinas Ocelli, son of former president Carlos Salinas, and his legal representatives have begun a legal defense strategy.

Emiliano Salinas is part of the staff of Keith Raniere in the United States, because he is the vice president of the Ethics Committee of the Executive Success Programs (ESP), a company that is part of NXIVM Corporation, both owned by Raniere .

According to a legal search site, NXIVM Corporation and its subsidiaries specializing in the delivery of self-improvement courses or “coaching” as that group calls their workshops, is part of 15 lawsuits in that country. In the case of Mexico, litigation is just beginning, as acknowledged by the former president’s son.

In an interview with Aristegui Noticias , Emiliano Salinas, a follower and licensee of all the courses designed by Raniere, announced that his lawyers have already filed the first lawsuits against former members of ESP Mexico, who are accused of attempted extortion, sabotage and information theft.

He adds that even though an attempt has been made to link ESP Mexico with the branding of the bodies of women, as Sarah Edmondson revealed to the New York Times on October 17th, in our country there is no formal accusation against the company that he directs together with his partner, Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma.

Questioned about the claims of dozens of former employees of ESP Mexico that they were harassed when they withdrew from the self-help group, Salinas Ocelli denies that the company in his charge has undertaken any act of intimidation to clients or former contractors who worked as “coaches” within it.

Emiliano Salinas Occelli notes that the lawsuits filed in Mexico and the United States against former members of NXIVM are not a form of intimidation or an act of harassment, but are complaints filed against people who violated the confidentiality contract or who have committed acts of sabotage to alienate their customers.

According to the spokespersons of NXIVM Mexico, the criminal lawyer Diego Ruiz Durán is responsible for taking the claims that the company of Emiliano Salinas has filed with the Attorney General of Mexico City, arising from alleged violations of Article 137 of the Local Code of Criminal Procedures, as well as other violations of the Law of Industrial Property and Economic Competition.

During the interview, Emiliano Salinas did not disclose the identities of the people who have been sued by his legal team, but his lawyer Ruiz Duran this weekend released a statement in which Antonio Zarattini Aceves is named as one of the defendants. Zarattini Aceves is a businessman from Guanajuato who survived a kidnapping and who later took the courses designed by Raniere.

At the moment, Tony Zarattini prefers not to give interviews and has not revealed any information about the (NXIVM) group because of a recommendation of his legal representatives.

On this point, the son of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari considers that there is a coordinated group that tries to damage the reputation of the NXIVM group in Mexico and the United States, noting that he learned of the accusations against Raniere and other leaders of the organization based in in Albany, New York, through the notes published in the media.

He even assures that as part of the staff of ESP in the United States, they gave him an explanation very similar to the one he now offers in our country against his detractors. So he emphatically denies that there are formal accusations against NXIVM in the United States.

However, the company of Keith Raniere does face three judicial accusations in the United States Courts, according to a search conducted by Aristegui News, while in 12 more cases, it is a plaintiff, also against critics and former members of the group.

Keith Raniere does more than play volleyball. He sues his enemies in the USA and in Mexico. Perjury and abuse of process spice up his legal game, funded as he is by Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heiress.

There is a video too:





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