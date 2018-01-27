Mexican-Jewish ‘leader’ comes out for ESP: Rafael Zaga Kalach owes his ‘achievements’ to Keith Raniere

Rafael Zaga Kalach says his "achievements were obtained with the learning obtained from the methodology developed by Mr. Keith Raniere."

Rafael Zaga Kalach says his “achievements were obtained with the learning obtained from the methodology developed by Mr. Keith Raniere.”

The ‘save Keith Raniere’ public relations work continues in Mexico. This time it is a man named Rafael Zaga Kalach, who purportedly is a leader of the Mexican-Jewish community. Zaga Kalach has come out publicly saying he owes it all to Keith Raniere. This appeared on the website Mundo Ejecutivo.

One hopes it does not come back to brand him as a supporter of female blackmailing and hot iron branding of women, which is part and parcel of the methodology developed by Mr. Keith Raniere.

Here is the English translation followed by the Spanish version of Zaga Kalach’s “I owe it all to Raniere” press release.

The businessman of Jewish origin, Rafael Zaga Kalach, said he has experienced the damage caused by prejudice on a personal and professional level, so he resorted to the methodology of self-improvement Executive Success Programs (ESP) to be able to develop in the social field and business

“I have even had the privilege of leading some of the organizations in my community and I know the commitment and effort they require; I have also learned and experienced what prejudices generate in society and how harmful they can be in many cases, since most are totally unfounded, “said the business leader.

Rafael Zaga has served as president of the Central Committee of the Jewish Community in Mexico. In addition, in the private sector, he chaired the National Chamber of the Textile Industry, positions in which he was recognized various achievements in human rights and inclusion, endorsed even by the National Commission of Human Rights.

“Without a doubt, these achievements were obtained with the learning obtained from the methodology developed by Mr. Keith Raniere. I have had the opportunity, over the years, to learn from the courses and tools that have been created, as well as to grow in some aspects such as social and human development, “he said.

Finally, Zaga Kalach commented that the methodology of ESP has positively impacted thousands of people in different parts of the world, to whom it has helped to develop in a better way in the different aspects of his life.

“They are tools that have served thousands of people and whose objectives are to contribute to the construction of a society of harmony and non-violence,” concluded Rafael Zaga.

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El empresario de origen judío, Rafael Zaga Kalach, aseguró que ha experimentado a nivel personal y profesional el daño que generan los prejuicios, por lo que recurrió a la metodología de superación personal Executive Success Programs (ESP) para poder desarrollarse en el ámbito social y empresarial.

“He tenido incluso el privilegio de dirigir algunas de las organizaciones de mi comunidad y sé el compromiso y esfuerzo que requieren; también he aprendido y vivido lo que los prejuicios generan en la sociedad y lo dañinos que pueden ser en muchos casos, ya que la mayoría son totalmente infundados”, dijo el también dirigente empresarial.

Rafael Zaga se ha desempeñado como presidente del Comité Central de la Comunidad Judía en México; además de que, en el sector privado, presidió la Cámara Nacional de la Industria Textil, cargos en los que se le reconocieron diversos logros en materia de derechos humanos e inclusión, avalados estos incluso por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos.

“Sin duda, estos logros se obtuvieron con los aprendizajes obtenidos de la metodología desarrollada por el señor Keith Raniere. Yo he tenido la oportunidad, a lo largo de los años, de aprender de los cursos y herramientas que ha creado, así como de crecer en algunos aspectos como el desarrollo social y humano”, aseveró.

Finalmente, Zaga Kalach comentó que la metodología de ESP ha impactado positivamente a miles de personas en diferentes partes del mundo, a las cuales ha ayudado a desenvolverse de una mejor forma en los diferentes aspectos de su vida.

“Son herramientas que han servido a miles de personas y que tienen entre sus objetivos el contribuir a la construcción de una sociedad de armonía y de no violencia”, concluyó Rafael Zaga.



