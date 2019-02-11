Mexican girl named as ‘genius’ rivals Raniere for childhood accomplishments – except hers are real

Dafne Almazan is the youngest person in the world with a B.S. in Psychology (she was thirteen years old when she graduated), and is one of the youngest university students in history.

She obtained two professional certifications from Harvard University: one in Differentiated Education, another in Significant Learning Techniques. Moreover, she received her bachelor’s degree from the Technological and Superior Studies Institute of Monterrey. She is currently working to earn a masters degree in Education specializing in Cognitive Development from the same institute.

She was able to read and write at the age of three, and did so in English, by the age of six. After mastering basic math skills, she went on to learn advanced Algebra and Trigonometry, while becoming interested in Natural Science, History, Geography and Civics. By the age of seven, she finished elementary school; and finished middle school by the age of eight. She completed high school with an average of 9.5 (out of ten) in two years

She began college at the age of ten and finished in 2015, as a successful example of the accelerated learning for gifted children.

On August 2013, she presented at the World Conference of the Gifted on a method for accelerated learning, included her own innovative contributions.

She speaks English, French and Latin, but now is practicing Mandarin Chinese. She’s participated in swimming, classical ballet, gymnastics, figure ice-skating, and is currently practicing Tae-Kwan-Do and oil painting.

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Keith Raniere, on the other hand, according to his bio that appeared on KeithRaniere.com, who “devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics” was, from early childhood, a wee lad “who demonstrated astounding gifts.”

“By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions; he was able to read by the age of two…Keith Raniere excelled in judo and was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven. He also excelled in…volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling, and skiing. By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level…[and] master many other musical instruments. He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve; only one year later, he was proficient in third-year college mathematics and was a professional computer programmer.

“Keith Raniere entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at age sixteen. From his first semester onward, he began taking Ph.D. level mathematics courses, ultimately taking most of the graduate-level physics and mathematics courses available at the time. Upon graduating, he became RPI’s first triple major, earning degrees in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology, and an expertise in computer science.”

Raniere had a grade point average of 2.26.

Keith Raniere also told the Times Union in a 1989 story entitled Troy man has a lot on his mind” that he tied the state record for the 100-yard dash.

Young Keith Raniere was a student at a Waldorf School in Suffern County. But don't blame the school.

Young Keith Raniere was a student at a Waldorf School in Suffern County. But don’t blame the school for how he turned out.