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Media announcing tonight’s 20/20 show on NXVIM; promises to be blockbuster

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Frank Parlato
Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the "20-20" broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.

As Clare Bronfman posts her staunch support for Keith Raniere, and NXIVM, multiple media outlets have announced that ABC’s 20/20 will be doing an hour long show on NXIVM and Mr. Raniere.

Some of them have video clips.


Here are a few links:


https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/female-subservience-cult-disguised-as-womens-empowerment_us_5a318c63e4b06a512dd69d09


http://www.thefutoncritic.com/listings/20171213abc02/


http://abcnews.go.com/US/nxivm-member-invited-secret-sorority-branded/story?id=51617201


http://www.orlandosentinel.com/entertainment/tv/tv-guy/os-et-snl-christmas-story-60-minutes-sound-of-music-20171215-story.html


http://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/politics-on-the-hudson/2017/12/15/nxivm-branding-abc-2020-womens-secret-society/108633648/


http://www.timesunion.com/news/article/ABC-s-20-20-looks-at-NXIVM-tonight-12433919.php

 

 http://www.intouchweekly.com/posts/what-is-nxivm-149217

 

The ABC News story offers a video clip from Sarah Edmondson from tonight’s 20/20.

Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the "20-20" broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the "20-20" broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.

Elizabeth Vargas will host 20/20 tonight at 10 pm EST.