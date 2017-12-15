Media announcing tonight’s 20/20 show on NXVIM; promises to be blockbuster

As Clare Bronfman posts her staunch support for Keith Raniere, and NXIVM, multiple media outlets have announced that ABC’s 20/20 will be doing an hour long show on NXIVM and Mr. Raniere.

Some of them have video clips.





Here are a few links:





https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/female-subservience-cult-disguised-as-womens-empowerment_us_5a318c63e4b06a512dd69d09





http://www.thefutoncritic.com/listings/20171213abc02/





http://abcnews.go.com/US/nxivm-member-invited-secret-sorority-branded/story?id=51617201





http://www.orlandosentinel.com/entertainment/tv/tv-guy/os-et-snl-christmas-story-60-minutes-sound-of-music-20171215-story.html





http://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/politics-on-the-hudson/2017/12/15/nxivm-branding-abc-2020-womens-secret-society/108633648/





http://www.timesunion.com/news/article/ABC-s-20-20-looks-at-NXIVM-tonight-12433919.php

http://www.intouchweekly.com/posts/what-is-nxivm-149217

The ABC News story offers a video clip from Sarah Edmondson from tonight’s 20/20.

Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the "20-20" broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.

Elizabeth Vargas will host 20/20 tonight at 10 pm EST.



