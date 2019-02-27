Mathematician computes devotion Sultan has for Kristin Kreuk

Editor’s Note: A commenter using the moniker “Behold” has used his mathematical skills to determine the quantity, if not the quality, of Kristin Kreuk aficionado Sultan of Six’s devotion to the virtue signalling taxpayer funded actress.

By Behold

Was waiting for the kettle to boil and decided to read the Frank Report and the comments.

Surprise, surprise, resident stalker “SultanOfSix”, aka “Scarrom” “Karl Basset” “Jesse” etc is still ejaculating his low testosterone semen all over the comments regarding his dream spank, Kristin “Crook/Kook” Kreuk.

That got me thinking about two of the greatest mysteries of our times, that has eluded academics, scholars and laymen all over the internet:

1) How many spanks has Spanky spanked out to Kristin Kreuk.

2) How much semen, in milliliters has he ejaculated over Kristin Kreuk.

*******

Lets say he started to stalk and spank it to Kristin Kreuk since 2005. That seems like a reasonable time frame.

Lets assume he has spanked it TWICE WEEKLY at a minimum, every week, for FOURTEEN YEARS (God Almighty…)

That would be:

– 96 spanks a year

– 1344 spanks over the course of fourteen years.

**********

According to a quick google search:

“When a man reaches orgasm, he ejaculates fluid called semen. On average, men expel between 1.25 and 5.00 ml (1/4 of a teaspoon to 1 teaspoon) of semen each time they ejaculate. But this amount varies from man to man.”

********

Lets say Spanky ejaculates the minimal amount of 1.25ml or a quarter teaspoon of low testosterone jizz, every spank.

That would be:

– 1.25ml a spank

– 2.5ml a week

– 10ml a month

– 120ml a year

– 1680ml over FOURTEEN YEARS.

*****

That is INCREDIBLE. What a sensational feat of unrivaled, unrequited infatuation to a woman who doesn’t even know he exists.

******

Lets put this in perspective:

1680ml is the equivalent of:

– 1.68 LITRES of low testosterone goo

We left home directed by the thought waves of OUR Sultan in contemplation of Kristin Kreuk.

– 7.100945 CUPS of goo

– 94.60434 IMPERIAL TABLESPOONS of goo.

– 3.70 POUNDS of goo.

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A round of applause please, for one of the most prolific spankers of the modern internet age:

http://gif-finder.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/AGT-Clapping.gif

She ain't no boy, Sultan knows.

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six