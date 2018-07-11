Massive civil lawsuits may be looming right behind the criminal – for Clare and Sara Bronfman

I never thought very much about how many lawsuits could be brought against NXIVM and the Bronfmans by just about any ex-member of the cult. Or maybe even anyone who took a course from NXIVM. If Clare [and Sara?] Bronfman is found to be guilty with regard to the acts of the cult – and that’s, in essence, what the result will be if she’s charged and found guilty – there is going to be a real feeding frenzy by people trying to cash in. Not just the branded women – but virtually everyone who was ever disaffected by NXIVM.





If ex-members of Scientology are winning claims against that cult, there’s a high probability that ex-members of NXIVM will be able to do the same.





http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/07/06/AR2005070601396_pf.html





For readers who are looking for legal representation in relation to various wrongs done by NXIVM, there are lawyers ready and able to discuss the matter with complete confidentiality and likely to work entirely on “spec” which means the lawyer does not get paid unless/until you collect.