Marvelous short video of Emiliano Salinas praising Raniere in Spanish – with English subtitles

Now that Emiliano Salinas is publicly acting as if he barely knew Keith Raniere, I think this short video should help remind everyone that Salinas was completely on board with Raniere up until the heat from Mexico’s presidential election – just weeks away – prompted him to disavow Raniere.

Right after his arrest, Emiliano acted as if he had nothing to do with Raniere and that his independent NXIVM centers in Mexico were completely apart and free from control of Raniere. Later, he even publicly claimed he was no longer the owner of those centers. But before Raniere’s arrest, Salinas seemed to be full of praise for his sex slaver master.



