Marc Elliott to Defend Nxivm in Lecture ‘Who’s Next?’

Marc Elliott, a longtime coach of Nxivm, has announced he is delivering a lecture entitled, “Who’s Next? [TM]. The Rise of Character Assassination and Loss of Human Decency.”

His lecture will be about Nxivm and how it was unfairly attacked by the media. The lecture is “inspired by Marc’s journey of treating Tourette’s Syndrome with the help of Nxivm, a group misrepresented as a sex cult in the media.”

Marc believes he was cured of Tourette’s Syndrome by Nancy Salzman and the technology invented by Keith Alan Raniere.

"Who's Next" has a TM or trademark symbol. Marc is apparently claiming this phrase is trademarked.

“Who’s Next” has a TM or trademark symbol. Marc is apparently claiming this phrase is trademarked.

For those who want to attend what may be the only public lecture anywhere defending Nxivm – it is scheduled for June 26, 2019, at 6 pm, at 470 77th Ave. in Manhattan.

The cost is $25 per ticket.

Marc will deliver his lecture inside this building. It is not clear exactly where.

Marc points out there will be explicit language and his lecture is not suitable for children.

This Sounds Nuts

At first blush, one has to think, “Is this guy insane?”

He is going public defending one of the world’s most odious creatures, the reprehensible Keith Alan Raniere and his cult of horrors – just days after the monster was convicted on 7 felony counts including sex trafficking and now faces life in prison.

Marc Elliot has made videos of how he was cured of Tourette's Syndrome through the tools of Nxivm.

Marc Cured of Tourette’s, He Says, by Nxivm

Give the guy a little slack.

Marc Elliott believes that Nxivm technology, created by Raniere, and administered by his teacher, the Prefect, Nancy Salzman, cured his Tourette’s Syndrome.

This is what Marc wrote on his website, marcelliott.com about his being cured:

“… At age nine, he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Tourette’s Syndrome due to his incessant vocal and motor tics that interfered with every aspect of his life. It is estimated he ticced around 25 million times and every medical professional concluded his condition was uncontrollable and incurable. Not being one to bend to statistics, Marc completely overcame his Tourette’s in 2013, drawing from innovations in emotional intelligence, using only mind over body, and sheer will….”

He thinks Nxivm cured him, and, as any honest person would, he is grateful.

Whether Marc was cured by Nxivm or faith in Nancy and Keith, or whether it was something else, Marc believes, and the power of belief is hard to overcome.

Naturally, he is distressed that the man and woman he thinks saved his life have been convicted of serious crimes. He apparently blames the media for virtually convicting them before trial.

So he asks, “Who’s Next?”

Keith Alan Raniere's world fell apart on June 5, 2017 when I broke the news of his secret sorority. He tried to lie about his participation in it, but it failed. This ugly monster was on top of the world. But for some reason, he felt it necessary to attack those who left him or that he fired. That strategy worked out quite badly for him in the end.

Keith Alan Raniere faces life in prison. But did his technology cure Marc Elliott of Tourette’s Syndrome?

Raniere’s conviction and the castigation of Nxivm call into question Marc’s core beliefs. The fact that he suffered so long with Tourette’s must make it hard for him to accept that Nxivm is bad.

For him, Nxivm changed his life. He has little choice but to defend it. I give him credit for not hiding and shouting out to the world, “No, you’re wrong. Keith is good. Nxivm is good.”

Of course, I think it hopeless. I doubt he will persuade anyone that Raniere and Nxivm were unfairly tarnished by the media and that they should learn from Marc how Nxvm helped him.

But I have to hand it to him. At perhaps the most inopportune moment – he is going to talk about what he believes – about the goodness of Nxivm. He may even get indicted for it – as the DOJ continues to investigate Nxivm and Raniere’s co-conspirators. [Marc was previously called to the grand jury and may be presently considered a co-conspirator.]

Still, as he states on his website, “Marc shares his unprecedented story to illuminate the power of unconscious beliefs. Through his example, individuals and companies can gain a unique perspective and new found inspiration on how to challenge the status quo to achieve the unimaginable. Individuals can discover how they make assumptions and pass verdicts on themselves, often carrying them forward without question. Bringing awareness to these limitations in thought leads to greater freedom and increased opportunities for success.”

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Marc has two brothers who were/are staunch Nxivm devotees – Justin and Brian.





Brian Elliott

Justin was there when the sad bad news of a Vanguard being arrested by the FBI.

Justin Elliott

When Marc announced he was going to deliver a lecture defending Nxivm on Instagram, he got 71 likes. His brother, Brian [belliot2] wrote in support: “So proud of you, bro. It’s been inspiring to see you uphold your values of compassion and tolerance, even in the toughest times.”

Here are some of the other comments.

miller2anderson

Is there a livestream anywhere? Or will there be a recording? I can’t make it that date!!!!

estradaclaudia [Claudia Estrada a Mexican Nxivm member]

Wow!!

thisismeesh

My friend. Thank you

chefnataliagaviria

Marc, can we access it ? Love you!!!

fresafoods

My always brave friend ; it would be amazing if we could watch it from the other coast. We love you

mariah.hayes

I so wish I was back in the city for this!

rosslip197

Bummed to miss this, Marc! I’ve known you a long time and know no one who is more caring and always striving to live by their principles and share their experiences when they truly believe it will help others. Even when it puts you in the line of fire

And the critics:

italwaysfeelslike123

I’m curious. If Keith Raniere gets a guilty verdict this week in the eyes of the law, will you cancel this? Will you see that you are promoting a group that has hurt people? I think #humandecency would be owning up to one’s mistakes. Righting the wrongs of those you’ve hurt. Believing victims. Instead, you promote a group to people that have been proven to harm people, including, Nancy Salzman, who “cured” you. She pleads guilty and awaits sentencing. Why do you avoid the truth? Why do you ask people to pay money to come to listen to you talk about this group? I understand they helped you Marc, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t hurt people either. Why do you want to put more vulnerable people in harm’s way? Why do you want to con people as they conned you? I hope you realize how many people you are victim shaming with this banner. The effects you have on people. If you read this, I know you’ll delete it. Maybe you’ll even try to find out who posted it. Wouldn’t that be just like NXIVM to try and discredit and instill fear into the people who expose them? I think you are a nice person, and I hope you can dig deep and understand what you are really doing here. Shielding yourself from all the information isn’t helping you or anyone else. I challenge you to consider more than you think you already know.

rob_oppenheimer

I have to agree with you @italwaysfeelslike123

kells_shwell

I love you Marc but I’m so sad to see this.

freetobeyouandme

This breaks my heart, Marc. I can understand a deep commitment to an organization that helped you overcome your Tourette’s – that aspect of your story was honestly what convinced me to enroll in an intensive in the first place – such a powerful example of what’s possible. But that’s not the full picture here. Some great results don’t negate a mammoth shadow side. I get that you and your brothers (such wonderful guys! God, it pains me) have invested a LOT in this company. Maybe taking in the reality would just be too much. But choosing to support Keith and the remnants of this company at this point is just bewildering to me. Especially since I got to experience firsthand how bright and smart and kind and talented and passionate you and so many people I met in that community are. So many well-intentioned, dear people wanting a better world. But this hasn’t been making the world better. For anyone still standing by Keith and this organization, I am mystified and heartbroken. You have so much more to offer the world than this. I believe in you. You are not locked into this. If you were using your gifts to truly help the world, there’s no telling how many people you could be helping.

italwaysfeelslike123

@rosslip197 why do you say line of fire? We are just trying to point out that people here, including you, are ignoring the “reality data” of this whole situation. Did you read the transcripts of this trial? This, of course, doesn’t change that the tech used had a hand in getting rid of Marc’s tics, but saying that the media has misrepresented NXIVM is false information. To spread that information is irresponsible. To admit that the organization you believed in wasn’t what you thought to spare other people hurt is real #humandecency. To answer people who have questions for you is not “line of fire”. To make Mark into a martyr of this “cause” is irresponsible. I know he’s your friend, but to support him fully would be to call him out on his bullshit. Or “BS” as we used to say.

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We will keep readers posted on the lecture – and plan to report on it unless Marc thinks better of it and cancels his lecture.

If you want more info from Marc, his email is info@marcelliott.com. His phone is 559-942-8842

See you at the lecture.

UPDATE:

Marc may have canceled his planned lecture. He has removed his Instagram announcement of his lecture.

We will try to determine if Marc has canceled his lecture or merely removed the notice of it on Instagram and will inform readers accordingly.



