Love Cult of Raniere not new; a comment on Raniere’s harem

Krishna (in tree) was said to enjoy multiple Gopis.

The revelation that love cult guru, Keith Raniere, was having sex with his closest followers strikes me not too differently than the promise for the Muslim martyr who dies to enjoy 72 virgins, or the temporary marriage of the Muslim in sojourn, or the polygamy of the Mormons, and their “spiritual” marriages; the Vaishnava myth of Krishna who beds 10,000 Gopis every night; the Tantric yogi who claims to use coitus to attain higher states of consciousness, or the sects of Vamachara where they gather in secret at night for ritual sex and return in the morning to their daily work never mentioning the night that passed or the night to come.

Or Rasputin or Crowley or Jules Bois.

Rajnesh or David Koresh.

Keith Raniere kept it a secret that he was bedding his female followers from his rank and file students.

Raniere was enjoying his female followers.

He mixed being their teacher with being their sex partner.

Rasputin was able to persuade the wealthy and powerful, much like Raniere. In the end it did not turn out well for Rasputin.

Aleister Crowley claimed he believed that sex and fighting were two worthwhile pursuits. In this his philosophy is strikingly similar to Keith Raniere's.

Aleister Crowley claimed he believed that sex and fighting were two worthwhile pursuits. In this his philosophy is strikingly similar to Keith Raniere’s.

Raniere relentlessly punishes his enemies and beds his female followers.

Many of these women have stayed with him for years.

A number of them left him with revulsion.

And when a female follower leaves him, he often makes her his enemy and relentlessly pursues her.

Rajnesh had a sex cult with more followers than Raniere. He ran afoul of the law and was deported from the USA.

Some of Raniere’s ex-girlfriends are hiding from him.

A number of them have been sued by him.

He has been able to use his influence and money to get two former girlfriends – women that he once promised that he would father a child with – indicted.

Several have claimed Raniere will “go to the ends of the earth” to punish women who have left him.

While some of his female followers say he is like a Buddha or Christ, his unforgiving pursuit of enemies is more like what many people imagine Satan to be like.

David Koresh

Followers of David Koresh came to a bad end in Waco Texas.

We picture a compassionate Buddha or a gentle, forgiving Christ.

Raniere, is a punisher, a hater of his enemies.

Quite the opposite of Christ.

And Buddha, many would imagine, would not know such a hater – his very touch would be poison to the compassionate one.

Warren Jeffs with his harem. At least Jeffs was open with his polygamy. Raniere attempted to keep it a secret.

From Raniere's website: Keith Raniere teaches the Dalai Lama how to be ethical.

Raniere on stage with the Dalai Lama

In what was to be a very embarrassing episode for both NXIVM and the Dalai Lama, the Dalai Lama at first agreed to deliver a talk sponsored by Raniere followers, Clare and Sara Bronfman.

After a spate of negative publicity, and two universities declining to have their name linked to the event – because of Raniere – the Dalai Lama canceled the lecture.

The two Bronfmans dashed off to India to see the Dalai Lama and promised to donate one million dollars to the Dalai, according to top NXIVM sources, and the Dalai once again agreed to speak on stage with Raniere.

The NXIVM group had hoped this association with the Dalai Lama would bring them new credibility and help them lose their “cult” label.

It backfired as people boycotted the event which was poorly attended.

The publicity made everyone look foolish.