List of Mexicans Who Stood for Vanguard in Late 2017 – Will You Stand By Your Vanguard Now?

These screenshots [below] taken after the world found out about Keith Alan Raniere’s branding of women via the New York Times [following stories in the Frank Report] and around the time the FBI began their investigation into the wondrous leader of Nxivm, show a plethora of Mexican followers rejecting the notion that their glorious one was anything less than their leader forever.

They refused to consider he was a colossal stinker.

Almost two years have passed – and we have barely seen or heard hide nor hair of the followers.

They stood tall for their Vanguard back in late 2017 – about the time the timid one was fleeing his longtime home in Albany – headed south to hide in Mexico.

But how do they feel now?

Are they still standing by their Vanguard?

One might assume that they still support the illustrious one for they have said not a peep against the lordly one who ruled their hearts, their souls and of course their minds.

So speak up Rafael Acevedo, and Daniel Montoya. What say you now Gabriel Delgado Ayau or Luciana Garza? Here is the list of Mexican supporters:

Rafael Acevedo,

Daniela Montoya,

Gabriel Delgado Ayau,

Ana Julia Acuna,

Luciana Garza,

Lore Lara,

Mireya Garza Rodriguez,

Luis Lozano Elizondo,

Paola Ramirez,

Lourdes Acevedo,

Luly Elizondo,

Alberto Sanchez,

Marisa Zaragoza,

Vanessa Sahagun A,

Marcelo Ortiz,

Ana Maria Consuegra,

Claudia Estrada,

Dorina Lara,

Luciana Garza,

Herman Unger S,

Betty Allen

Cecita Gatica,

Justin Elliot,

Ulises Moises,

Carola Garza,

Hector Cortes,

Lyz Peralta Santos,

Juan Diego Acevedo,

Claudia Valenzuela Penuelas,

Pamela Acevedo E,

Marge de Alba,

Alberto Sanchez,

Fernanda Escobosa,

Mario Garcia Leal

Ricardo Aguado,

Eduardo Gouyonnet,

MaryAnn Stubbs de Per

Nallely Garcia,

Luciana Garza

Valdez Felipe,

Leon F. Bojalil,

Thania Lopez Quinteros,

Dorina Lara,

Jessy Hernandez,

Manuel Cantu,

Gaby Ramirez,

Ramon Marquez,

Angelica Hinojos,

Monica Rodriguez,

Fabiola Fuentes,

Aide Alejandra Fernandez,

Noemi Villanueva Lopez,

Khushbu Mulchandani,

Alv Claris,

Rafael G Serrano,

Heidi Garcia,

Fabela Legaspi,

Juan Pablo Castro Vega,

Alejandro Avalos,

Enrriqueta Garcia,

Gina Fernandez,

Ana Davila,

Diana Carmona,

Lourdes Gonzalez,

Carlos Garcia Wa,

Jesus SaiSal,

Lola Villegas,

Cesar Mathus,

Luis Garza Cisneros,

Sahajo Haertel-Kozak,

Mariana Musi,

Esteban Gonzalez,

Martin Guadiana Salinas,

Yerandi Barragan Gonzalez,

Paul Valdes Cervantes,

Maritza Luz,

Ricardo Anzures,

Ana Davila,

Eli Tor,

Ezequiel Contreras Pina,

Alejandro Imbach,

Ana Carolina Ramirez de Padilla,

Jorge Ricardo Unger Di..

Lorena Barrios,

Marcela Gomez del Campo,

Nadina Naime Rayes,

Liliana Galvez,

Gabriela Perez,

Karin Bloch Murra,

Ana M Ochoa,

Juan Guillermo Consuegra,

Raul Alvarez,

Daniel Brown,

Maria M Consuegra,

Araceli Landa Juarez,

Martha Gabriela Munoz Videgaray,

Rose Salinas,

Juana Arango,

Eva De Vicente,

Paulina Camarena,

Carlotta Oetling,

Maria Lucia Leon,

Marala Franco,

Rocio Hernandez Prado,

Jenny Contreras,

Jacqueline Ronay,

Nadina Naime Rayes,

Juan Pablo Jimeno,

Mara Bernal Herrera.

Are you and others still standing tall for the perverted one?

Or have you seen enough to persuade you that this little stinker belongs in prison?

Do you want to repudiate him, just as you once sang his praises?

Ana Risoul gave testimony in the prosecution of Toni Zarattini. Her relationship with Marcelo Ortiz is coming under scrutiny.

Ana Risoul gave testimony in the bogus Nxivm prosecution of Toni Zarattini. Her curious relationship with Marcelo ‘Little Keith’ Ortiz was under scrutiny. But first and foremost does, she support the exalted one, her guru, philosopher and friend, Keith Alan Raniere? – the man who taught her who to really live and thrive.

Viva Executive Success!

Well the magnificent one – Keith Alan Raniere – has been found guilty. What do you say now?