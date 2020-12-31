List of Actors Readers Suggest for Role of Keith Raniere – If Movie Is Made

A number of readers are saying that I should not give supporters of Keith Raniere any space on this website. Some suggest that I may have been brainwashed by Keith Raniere and his followers into allowing this. Maybe they are right, for I am now reporting on a list of actors that readers think might play Raniere when they get around to making a movie — which is certainly promoting him and might even help get him a feature-length film about his life.





In recent days, several actors have been named on this website as possible candidates for the role of Raniere, for an as yet unmade and possibly unplanned motion picture.

Among the candidates mentioned are:

Jared Joseph Leto

Keith Raniere

Jared Leto

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James Whitmore

James Whitmore is my personal choice and the actor I would like to see secure the role.

The serious expression of Keith Raniere would be played in exemplary fashion by James Whitmore

James Whitmore

Is James Allen Whitmore in the running for the role of Keith Alan Raniere?

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Richard Thomas

Thomas has been suggested as a candidate for the role.

Keith Raniere





Richard Thomas

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Women and Minorities Excluded as Usual in Hollywood

Finally, in conformity with rules and standards set forth by the activist group, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, minority and women actors must be considered for the role of Raniere if it is to win one of the trophies they hand out each year.

Since no minority or woman will get the role, because of misogyny, racism and White privilege that is endemic and rampant in Hollywood, we won’t devote much space to these.

So far, there has been only one suggestion among readers, and she will not get the role if a movie were to be made. [so typical of the lack of diversity, internalized racism, sexism, and oppression of Hollywood.]

Keith Raniere - was he the only criminal in NXIVM?

Whoopi Goldberg

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Gary Busey

Gary Busey was an earlier suggestion. Way back on November 28, 2017, Frank Report published If movie is made, actor Gary Busey proposed for role of Vanguard. That was before Raniere was arrested.

In our 2017 post, we took the liberty to present a few comparison photos to show the aptness of this choice and the similarities in appearance of the actor and his potential study.

nauseating, nauseous, noisome, queasy, loathsome, offensive, sickening, vile(adj) causing or able to cause nausea "a nauseating smell"; "nauseous offal"; "a sickening stench" fetid, foetid, foul, foul-smelling, funky, noisome, smelly, stinking, ill-scented(adj) offensively malodorous "a foul odor"; "the kitchen smelled really

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Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

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What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

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Keith Raniere uses his hands to help guide people's minds.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock (4104007q) Gary Busey 'Celebrity Big Brother' TV show, Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, Britain - 12 Sep 2014

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Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

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Keith Raniere,

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Keith Raniere

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Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.

Gary Busey has the acting chops to portray a nuanced leader of women.

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He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.

Jimena Garza, Omar Boone, Edgar Boone, Ricardo Boone, Perla Sabag, and Ricardo Boone Menchaca.

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Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.

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28 Feb 2016, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA --- epa05185858 Gary Busey arrives for the 88th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 28 February 2016. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA/PAUL BUCK --- Image by © PAUL BUCK/epa/Corbis

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Keith Alan Raniere

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Keith Raniere says fat on women disturb the transmission of essential energy to him.

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This photo of Gary Busey and Keith Raniere in front of Mount Rushmore may have been tampered with. According to the reports of three IT experts, the hard drive device it was stored on may have been tampered with and metadata suggest that it might have been photoshopped.