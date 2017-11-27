Leaked: Rare audio of Raniere addressing followers, speaks of gender, death and suicide

This under-three minute audio provides a glimpse into the world of Keith Raniere never seen, or in this case, ‘heard’, by those not in his cult.

This was leaked to me, the original possessor to the audio, gave it to someone, who then leaked it to me.

The actual date and place of the Raniere address is not known to me. It is believed to be a Jness class.

Perhaps one of our readers can better identify it.

The topic seems to be gender and suicide and death are mentioned.



