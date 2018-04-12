Leaked photos of New Karner with handsome portrait of 57005-177 [AKA Vanguard]

455 New Karner Road is the headquarters for NXIVM.

There have been a few cars there during the last few days.

NXIVM had offices on New Karner Road in Colonie, New York, a suburb of Albany.

But the offices have been nearly vacant lately.

Someone leaked these picture of the inside of 455 New Karner. The sacred colored sashes – orange, green, blue and purple – so hard to obtain and so costly – hang abandoned without any one striving to obtain them. Hanging as they are, one can almost see their true value – about $5 each – and not the hundreds of thousands of dollars they cost to obtain in Raniere’s pyramid scheme called NXIVM.

Colored sashes on the wall.

Ah, but if anyone could get a few of these – they will certainly be collectors’ items – much like Manson memorabilia is worth big money.

And now we come to the picture you all have been waiting for. How many of you have wondered what is in the sanctuary of 455 New Karner? Hidden in the spot that only the most devoted and trusted can dare be is a portrait of Keith Raniere.

How quaint and charming both,

The giant sketch of Vanguard, known as Sir Keith, sketched by Michelle Salzman hanging for years at Nxivm headquarters has been removed, presumably by the artist.