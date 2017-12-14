Leaked documents: Clare Bronfman lost more than $500k for V-Week 2017

This year, it cost Clare Bronfman more than half a million dollars out-of-pocket to throw the 10-day birthday celebration for Keith Raniere that is called “Vanguard Week”.

Confidential documents leaked to Frank Report reveal that expenses exceeded income by more than $560,000 for V-Week 2017.

In 2016, it was not as bad. During V-Week 2016, more than 300 people reportedly paid to attend and the losses for Clare were estimated at around $300,000.

But revelations of branding and blackmail took a toll on the number of people who wanted to celebrate the cult leader’s birthday in 2017. No more than 150 people attended – most of them Mexicans, slow to get news of the creepy cult leader’s abuse of women and slower still to believe it.

Many people, especially from Vancouver, paid for reservations early and later chose not to attend after learning about the branding and sexcapades of Vanguard. NXIVM offers no refunds for those who choose not to attend, but pay in advance.

According to documents, about 135 people paid a total of some $285,962 to be on hand for the tribute-filled event.

This year, Clare paid out the following amounts to host what some call the world’s best birthday party for the world’s smartest man:

– Renting the entire Silver Bay YMCA resort for 10 days: $640,000

– MPI: $55,000

– Audio: $50,000

– T shirts: $3,000

– My Images: $15,000

– Entertainers: $10,000

– Triathlon: $5,000

– Extra SB Costs: $8,000

– Additional labor: $50,000

– Contingency: $10,000

Total: $846,000

She took in : $285,962

Her net loss to throw the Raniere’s b-day party was $560,038.

It is unclear if there will be a V-Week 2018 at Silver Bay. Perhaps it will be held in Mexico or Sing Sing. At least at Sing Sing, they say, the food will be a lot better.

A discarded picture of worshipful Keith Raniere. Left on an empty mattress at Silver Bay. It was once venerated and hung on walls during V-Week in devotees rooms.

The attendance was sparse at V-Week 2017.

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

The cost of attending V-Week drops the more you pay in advance. But no refunds. While it might be tempting to pay right now for you spot at V-Week 2018, a fiscal conservative might hold up a bit. Just in case there is no V-Week in 2018.

The cost of attending V-Week drops the more you pay in advance. But no refunds. While it might be tempting to pay right now for you spot at V-Week 2018, a fiscal conservative might hold up a bit. Just in case there is no V-Week in 2018.

The dining hall at V-Week

The Dining Hall at V-Week

There are plenty of empty tables at V-Week.

There were empty tables at V-Week 2107. What will V-Week 2018 look like?