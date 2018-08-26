Did you take an intensive during last 4 years? Lawyer and former NXIVM student, Omar Rosales, hopes to get you a refund

The Rosales Law Firm, LLC is investigating the possibility of filing a legal proceeding to obtain refunds for anyone who paid for an Executive Success Program (ESP) or NXIVM Intensive in the United States in the last 4 years.





Omar Rosales, an attorney and a former NXIVM member, sent me the following announcement:





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As you are aware, Keith Raniere and his group made certain representations as part of their marketing efforts to sell Intensives on behalf of ESP. Specifically, Keith claimed that:





He was the World’s Smartest Man

He had a very rare problem solving ability

He was speaking in complete sentences by age 1

He was an East Coast Judo Champion

He was a Master Concert Pianist

He tied the 100-yard dash record in High School





In August 2018, it was revealed by his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, that these claims were false and that Raniere and his group lied to sell Intensives to students. These Intensives cost $5,000 for a five-day course.





If you purchased one of these Intensives (or any classes from ESP) from August 2014 to present, you may qualify to participate in this investigation. Please provide your contact information (that will remain confidential). Also, you must have a copy of your receipt (credit card, bank statement, or other means) to verify the purchase.





Please email your contact info to: espinvestigation@gmail.com





All submissions are confidential





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Rosales has also written the first book on NXIVM entitled AMERICAN CULT: NXIVM EXPOSED.





While there is at least one other lawyer pursuing civil claims against NXIVM and Bronfman-Raniere for significant damages – and several NXIVM victims have retained him – I believe that Rosales endeavor is substantially different.





He is seeking refunds for people who were misled into taking the intensives – and is seeking a pathway to get them refunds.





To characterize the differences – one lawyer – who has not yet given me permission to publicly name him but to whom I have referred several clients – is seeking people who were badly victimized by NXIVM/DOS, Bronfman-Raniere etc., and Rosales is seeking people who paid anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 and up for intensives – who, while potentially not terribly damaged by Bronfman-Raniere, were nonetheless swindled by the fraudulent representations NXIVM made about its founder.





Perhaps the litmus test here is -‘would you have taken the course, if NXIVM had not misled you about the author of the course’s bogus achievements? Had you known, for instance, that Keith cheated on his IQ test – would that have impacted your decision to spend thousands of dollars on a course?”







