Lauren tweets about Euripides, Einstein, Public Shaming, and the excesses of ‘Me Too’

Was Lauren publicly shamed or just reading the book?

Does Euripides mean, then, that Lauren is definitely taking the fall for Keith?

Albert Einstein, the world’s second smartest man, seems solidly with Lauren…. I wonder if she knows National Geographic is planning on doing a one hour documentary on NXIVM. I know because I was asked to provide information for the film.

Is DOS the answer to the excesses of ‘Me Too’?