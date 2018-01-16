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Lauren tweets about Euripides, Einstein, Public Shaming, and the excesses of ‘Me Too’

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Frank Parlato

Was Lauren publicly shamed or just reading the book?

 

Does Euripides mean, then, that Lauren is definitely taking the fall for Keith?

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Albert Einstein, the world’s second smartest man, seems solidly with Lauren…. I wonder if she knows National Geographic is planning on doing a one hour documentary on NXIVM. I know because I was asked to provide information for the film.

 

Is DOS the answer to the excesses of ‘Me Too’?

 

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