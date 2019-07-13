Lauren Salzman’s Requests to End Home Confinement Turned Down by Judge

U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has denied all of Lauren Salzman’s recent requests for modification of her bail conditions.

So, Lauren will not get to ditch her ankle monitor.

She will not get to leave her residence whenever she wants.

And she will not be allowed to go see her ailing grandparents in New Jersey whenever she thinks that would be a good idea.

She also will not -– as her attorneys had requested – have “a more fulsome opportunity to integrate into her community” – whatever the hell that means.

*****

Fewer Than 60 Days Before Sentencing

Just like he did when he denied similar requests from her mother, Nancy Salzman, the judge didn’t offer any explanation for his action.

His hand-written order simply noted, “Application denied”.

Lauren is scheduled to be sentenced at 11:00 AM on September 11th.

Assuming her sentencing date is not pushed back, she’ll be spending most of those days at her home under the watchful monitoring of the U.S. Probation Office.

Perhaps she should start focusing on how she’s going to “fulsomely integrate” into the prison community where’s she’s likely headed.

*****

Orange Is The New Black

“Orange Is The New Black” is about to wind up its seventh season.

Which means that Lauren will have plenty of time to binge-watch all 91 episodes before she heads off to prison herself.

The fictional Litchfield Prison in Upstate New York that appears in the series is primarily based on FCI Danbury, where Piper Kerman, who wrote the memoir on which the series is based, was incarcerated in 2004–2005 after her conviction for money laundering and drug trafficking.

Danbury Federal Women's Prison

Danbury Federal Women’s Prison

Oddly enough, there’s a good chance that is where Lauren will end up serving her sentence.

*****

Lauren Was A Very Effective Witness

There are those who think that of all the witnesses for the prosecution, Lauren was the most effective.

In fact, her teary-eyed answers during cross-examination were so emotional that the judge actually ordered Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, to end his cross-examination. Afterward, the judge said he feared that Lauren was going to have a nervous breakdown on the stand.

The judge also said that Lauren was a broken woman.

But it is undeniable that hew painful testimony helped the prosecution to show what a despicable bastard Raniere is.

Her pathetic story of waiting for years to have a baby with the lordly one – and then finding out that he was having a baby with the much younger Mariana – was gut-wrenching.. Her emotion and her grief boiled over into such a torrent of tears that even the judge – and no doubt the jury – got to see, first-hand, the kind of damage Raniere had done to his slaves.

How this will affect the sentencing of Lauren Salzman is anybody’s guess.

In the meantime, she is allowed to go nowhere without special permission from her Probation Officer.

She may be a broken woman – and the worst still lies ahead for her.

But each day now, she continues to suffer – and to break a little more.