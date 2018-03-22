Lauren Salzman’s House Is Not a Home

Lauren Salzman’s house like Vanguard’s remains empty. Where are they? Are they together? Did he make her an avatar baby?

Frank Report normally does not publish poetry but we received this beautiful submission from a reader.

A chair is still a chair, even when there’s no one sittin’ there

But a chair is not a house and a house is not a home

When there’s no one there to hold you tight

And no one there you can [mind]fuck goodnight

A room is a still a room, even when there’s nothin’ there but gloom

But a room is not a house and a house is not a home

When the two of us are far apart

And Lauren has a broken heart

Now and then I call Vanguard’s name

And suddenly his face appears

But it’s just a crazy game

When it ends, it ends in prison

Vanguard have a heart, don’t let one branding on my vagina keep us apart

I’m not meant to live alone, turn this house into a home

When I climb the stairs and turn the key

Oh, please be there, and impregnate me







