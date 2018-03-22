Lauren Salzman’s House Is Not a Home
Lauren Salzman’s house like Vanguard’s remains empty. Where are they? Are they together? Did he make her an avatar baby?
Frank Report normally does not publish poetry but we received this beautiful submission from a reader.
A chair is still a chair, even when there’s no one sittin’ there
But a chair is not a house and a house is not a home
When there’s no one there to hold you tight
And no one there you can [mind]fuck goodnight
A room is a still a room, even when there’s nothin’ there but gloom
But a room is not a house and a house is not a home
When the two of us are far apart
And Lauren has a broken heart
Now and then I call Vanguard’s name
And suddenly his face appears
But it’s just a crazy game
When it ends, it ends in prison
Vanguard have a heart, don’t let one branding on my vagina keep us apart
I’m not meant to live alone, turn this house into a home
When I climb the stairs and turn the key
Oh, please be there, and impregnate me