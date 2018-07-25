Laura Darby: Some neighborly thoughts on Nancy Salzman and co.

By Laura Darby





The next few days of court hearings will be interesting, to say the least.





Yesterday, l was ready to get videos of local arrests but, as was discussed, I am pretty sure the Salzmans turned themselves in. And I don’t think I have ever seen a picture of Kathy Russell. Would love to see her arrest shot to see if I recognize her.





There were no sirens or fleet of government vehicles racing thru Knox Woods or Stage Run Plantation. Kind of a letdown but the important raids had already happened and the right people interviewed.





It looked like the Salzmans were already inside the courthouse when the media arrived – since I saw no footage of them being arrested. Ayla Ferrone of News 10 reported from the steps of the courthouse and used photos of Nancy, but had none of Lauren or Kathy.





As for Nancy and her life-threatening illness: First, she had cancer – she is said to have told friends at V-Week 2017, which was reported in Frank Report. Then someone said she was lying and crying wolf in a post on Frank Report. So what is to be believed?





For the last few weeks prior to the arrest, Nancy was spotted leaving early every day from the Raleigh/Wilton cul-de-sac. She often came back late at night.





As for Nancy’s $1 million in [eight] properties: That’s $125,000 per property and the cheapest homes in the area are more than that. I suspect she listed them at the purchase price and their values are understated – unless some are empty lots.





I suspect that laundered money was funneled into real estate. There is no way in hell that Monica Duran, who had no income outside of NXIVM, could afford her $200,000 plus condo on Minuteman. Same for Loreta Garza’s $600,000 home over in Farmview.





It was said to be ‘fake news’ about Keith Raniere admitting he invested in Bitcoin on Reddit. But could they have funneled money into crypto-currencies? Rational Inquiring minds want to know.



