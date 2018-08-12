Laura Darby: NXIVM’s John Fox and Sylvie Lloyd have moved to England

By Laura Darby

NXIVM married couple – John Fox and Sylvie Lloyd are out of the Albany area and moved to Sylvie’s native England.

I confirmed it with some social media stalking. I do not know if they are out of NXIVM.

An inside source told me he had heard they weren’t happy and wanted out. Yet, when John saw an ex-member who was eager to help him escape from the cult last March, John basically looked the other way and did his best to pretend he didn’t see him.

The odd thing, however, is the Fox/Lloyd’s were living at #9 Hale, next to the [Sex lair] Library. All has been quiet there – but today, there was a table lamp light on. This unit may be one of Nancy’s properties. So, I wonder who is living there now or if it was rented/leased out.





When the French film crew was in town, I thought it was Ben Myers I saw there. It was not. Michelle Salzman and Ben do not live in Knox Woods. Michelle drew the short straw apparently and lives in an apartment complex with Ben. They do not own a house. Kind of strange don’t you think that Lauren gets a house but Michelle didn’t?





I haven’t been able to do the walking tour with the rain. But I did notice the US Marshall’s signs are no longer on the door of 127 Grenadier – which is odd since no one is supposed to be entering that unit.





The silver Nissan that inhabited Nancy’s driveway on Oregon Trial for quite some time is no longer there.





Right after Lauren’s arrest, there was a dark SUV pulled up to the side of the garage which is behind her house on Lape Road. It was there for about a week but has been gone for the past week or so.





Allison Mack’s BMW or should we say Clare’s BMW still sits in the Knox Woods pool parking lot.





NXIVM's John Fox, a staunch soldier for his Vanguard - married Sylvie Lloyd. Sylvie needed to remain in the USA so John did the right thing. Somehow the two stayed together unlike many of Raniere-made fake marriages for immigration purposes. But now the couple has bolted to England.

NXIVM’s John Fox, a staunch soldier for his Vanguard – married Sylvie Lloyd. Sylvie needed to remain in the USA so John did the right thing. Somehow the two stayed together unlike many of Raniere-made fake marriages for immigration purposes. But now the couple has bolted to England.

Sylvie Lloyd has moved with her NXIVM husband John Fox from Albany to England.

Albany Ghost Town: NXIVM’s Sylvie Lloyd – once the body servant and reputed lover of Clare Bronfman moved with her American husband, John Fox to her native England. Will they be back? It is hard to know with NXIVM falling to pieces. Maybe the brainwashed couple are ready to leave NXIVM. On the other hand, Sylvie and John have been good servants of the Bronfmans – and with Sara running NXIVM now – it makes sense for them to go to England to be near their leader. They can do nothing in Albany and even less in Brooklyn.

Sylvie was on the $15 per hour payroll of the Knife Media - as a news analyst. It is not known what experience she had in media - but she had an abundance of experience in Executive Success Programs. How else do you think she got up to making $15 per hour ?

Sylvie was on the $15 per hour payroll of the Knife Media – as a news analyst. It is not known what experience she had in media – but she had an abundance of experience in Executive Success Programs. How else do you think she got up to making $15 per hour ?

Here is a short story that appears to be slanted, biased and spun the wrong way. Can the Knife analyze it? A DOS slave goes to Vanguard to get mentoring. DOS Slave: I called a member of the High Counsel of SOP a mother fucker last night. Vanguard: Why did you do that? DOS Slave: He kissed me. [Vanguard kissed her] Vanguard: like that? DOS Slave: yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No, then he grabbed my butt. Vanguard grabbed her butt. Vanguard: like this? DOS Slave: yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: no, then he pulled my pants down. Vanguard pulled her pants down. P Vanguard: Like this? DOS Slave: Yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No, then he took off my panties, and put his you know what in my you know where. Vanguard took off her panties, and put his you know what in her you know where. Vanguard: Like this? DOS Slave: yes Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No Vanguard: then why did you call him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: He had genital herpes! Vanguard: That MOTHER FUCKER!

Here is the man the couple followed – Keith Alan Raniere, known also as The Vanguard.

And expensively.

And how.