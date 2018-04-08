Laura Darby: News From Cultville

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

It is all quiet in Cultville, Espian-wise. The calm before the storm before the next wave of arrests perhaps?

Part of my job is to dispel rumors. Last night there were rumors that more raids were happening over by Flintlock and the pool area of Knox Woods.





The FBI carried out a lot of stuff from Nancy Salzman's house. Now it is being reviewed. Photo courtesy Albany Times Union.

FBI agents leave Salzman’s house with boxes of materials. Following Keith Raniere has led to her own private executive success.

Hale Drive – including #8 Hale a/k/a Keith’s pleasure, no make that pain, palace – abuts the pool on one side and the condo building that contains Allison Mack’s unit of 127 Grenadier, which also abuts the pool. For a point of reference, Flintlock is located across the street from the pool.





So, I took myself out on a reconnaissance mission to see if this was true. As hard as the Eastern District of NY has been working the case, I doubted they would be revisiting #8 Hale on a dark and stormy Friday evening. And I was right. All good things in all good time.





Another rumor is that Lauren Salzman was seen back in Clifton Park. Neither I nor any of the committee members have seen any signs of Lauren. This may be fake news once again. Her house still looks sealed up (the kissing ball is now down!!) with the lights that have always been left on. My take on that is: show us a picture or it didn’t happen. She could be back and staying elsewhere, perhaps holed up with Nancy?





Other than the signs on the doors to 8 Hale and 3 Flintlock (the “To gain building access, call this number” posting), all was quiet in Knox Woods. A trip over to Oregon Trail showed the light on in Nancy’s garage, which a neighborhood watch committee member stated has been on for some days.

Hale and Flintlock are close by. Keith kept a sex lair he called his "Library" at 8 Hale for years.

Hale and Flintlock are close by. Keith kept a sex lair he called his “Library” at 8 Hale for years.





Today, as I drove past Rosa Laura Junco’s McMansion, I noticed two additions near the end of her driveway: Two NO TRESPASSING signs had been placed on either side.





A tidbit from my perusal of the tax liens. Keith and Karen U purchased #3 Flintlock about the time the units were built, circa 1987/1988 and it appears they were a direct purchase from the Knox Woods Association offering. It also appear that the foreclosure documents line up to the time CBI was being shuttered in 1997 – https://www.culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/5968-consumers-buyline-of-clifton–park-was-forced-to-close-after-25-separate-investigations-.html





More recently, however, #3 Flintlock was the home of Pam Cafritz, Marianna Fernandez, and Keith Raniere. Karen Unterrainer seemed to have moved over to #2 Flintlock, as that is the unit her Mercedes pulls out of . That unit is in Pam Cafritz’s name if memory serves me and #1 is in the name of the Kristin Keeffe, where she resided with her son until she fled. Drive by the units of 1-3 Flintlock at night and it looks like nobody is home but neighbors on Schuyler Court will tell you there are dim lights on in the back of the houses.





HASHTAG #NOMOREVANGUARD – thanks to Toni Natalie – is making the rounds on twitter. However, conspiracy theorists are hammering more nails into NXIVM’s coffin.





This photo-shopped image of Keith Raniere appeared in the Albany Times Union and while not a perfectly accurate representation - the yellow bars with green pattern designs add a festive mood - somewhat akin to what many feel about his incarceration -- festive!

This photo-shopped image of Keith Raniere appeared in the Albany Times Union and while not a perfectly accurate representation – the yellow bars with green pattern designs add a festive mood – somewhat akin to what many feel about his incarceration — festive!





NXIVM by virtue of donations by the Bronfmans and Nancy Salzman to the Clinton Global Initiative has now been linked to Pedogate, Pizzagate and a whole bunch of other RIGHT WING Conspiracies like #greatawakening #MAGA, #FOLLOWTHEWHITERABBIT, #REDPILL, and my favorite, #QANON, who appears to be some right wing SEER.





Perhaps some wing nut will show up at 455 New Karner Road or Apropos ala Pizzagate.

An astute reader noticed that there was never an official obituary for Pamela A. Cafritz. I had noticed that too and even took to my Tor Browser to see if I could trawl deeper than what most browsers pull back on surface web search engines.





I do know that her mother and half brother have been contacted numerous times by journalists for their stories and calls have not been returned. I have no empathy for Pam and the part she played procuring young girls for Keith, but I most certainly do for her family who lost a daughter years ago to Keith.





Let’s just hope that the 8 million dollars in that bank account cannot be used for Keith’s legal expenses. If it was Pam’s money, it should be returned to the Cafritz family. But sources in the know say that Pam did not have $8 million and that it may be Keith’s illegal stash, Bronfman money, smuggled from Mexico, or who knows from where?





'You will see a blue light' - Keith Alan Raniere

This grotesque and despicable creature will be long remembered as being a denizen of Clifton Park. Now that he is gone, property values are expected to escalate dramatically. But, as all will admit, he left his mark.

Residents of Clifton Park can enjoy the feeling that Keith Raniere is gone and is unlikely to ever view the town again or walk its streets at night.