Editor’s Note: Nxivm – the sex slave cult and criminal enterprise – whose leaders were convicted earlier this year of racketeering and other crimes – operated a front that was ostensibly a self-help, life coaching school.

Many members – even some of the coaches – were never inducted into the criminal aspect of the cult – and served to unwittingly provide cover for the organization.

It has been widely debated as to which role Kristin Kreuk played.

Was she a knowing part of the criminal enterprise – or a useful idiot – promoted to coach, utilized to recruit women – and possibly girls into Nxivm – because of her celebrity status -all the while believing, as many did, that Nxivm’s teachings were worthy and good?

This is a question worth pondering and as our guest writer below suggests, it is not a question Kristin herself is likely to answer.

Maybe no one should blame her for remaining silent.

She was either complicit in the enterprise or was duped into thinking Nxivm was a genuine force for good. The latter is not an impossibility – since many good people who took classes – some of them rising to the level of coach like Kristin – seem to have thought the same thing – that Nxivm helped people and that Keith Raniere was not only the smartest man in the world but also the most ethical.

Whether she was part of the criminal enterprise or whether she was duped – neither is flattering and will not help her career.

Giving her the benefit of the doubt, her mistake in believing that Nxivm was good is not unique to her. Many Nxivm members believed that Raniere was working to build a more noble civilization and not using them to provide a massive front so he could keep a harem, sex traffic at will, and enjoy raping children.

Kreuk gets a lot more attention than others for several reasons.

She is a celebrity and was used as the public face of Nxivm for recruitment purposes.

She made a misleading statement on Twitter about her role in Nxivm, suggesting she was a mere student, instead of a high-ranking coach.

Kreuk is what critics call a “virtue signaler”. She Tweets about women’s issues and taking a brave stand for what one believes in.

She has an acting role as an outspoken social justice warrior-lawyer on a taxpayer-funded Canadian TV show, Burden of Truth.

Contrasting her public persona – to her silence about her role in Nxivm – leads some to think she is a hypocrite and others to question whether her role in Nxivm was much larger than being a student or even a coach.

She led a curious teen group for Nxivm – Girls By Design – that some think reeks of [attempted] pedophilia – as if it were a front for Raniere to lure girls into his lair.

Why is it important?

Because an actress with some celebrity status was utilized by a dangerous cult to normalize, glamorize and deceive people. The actress may have been complicit or unwitting. But it was part of the playbook and we must explore the playbook and understand it – so we can identify it again when it comes in a different form.

Sure Kristin Kreuk would like the public to forget she was in Nxivm. That’s good for her. But what is good for the public is to remember it – to explore her true role – not to punish her – but to understand how a famous actress [along with other famous actresses] could get ensnared and help to ensnare others.

In Kreuk’s case, it is especially interesting since she lured in others [perhaps with the best of intentions] such as Allison Mack. Mack’s case is especially tragic since she fell to convicted criminality. Her life is ruined. Her career shattered. She is headed to prison.

Kreuk was partly responsible. What we are not doing is blaming Kreuk, but trying to understand how this could happen.

***

Kristin’s misleading Twitter statement on her role in Nxivm.

Kreuk tweet twitter

By SFMPE

Kristin Kreuk is a cute girl who was propelled to the upper stratosphere by the entertainment industry in her late teenagehood.

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and was used to recruit women for the cult. On Canadian TV, she plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

In some pictures, she has been face-sculpted by makeup artists to make her look a bit more on a verse or another of one of her ethnic specificities.

Actress Kristin Kreuk's membership in NXIVM was used in tandem with the appearance of the Dalai Lama to show that the media reports about NXIVM were not true.

She entered a fancy club, in her twenties, that turned out to be a dangerous and destructive cult whose main goal was to satisfy the sick sexual appetite of a liar and a crook.

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

Kristin Kreuk’s mentor was this man pictured above. His name is Keith Alan Raniere. According to Kristin, she did not know he was a pedophile, sex slave master, and sex trafficker. Since she may never have slept with him, she might also have not known about his hair-raising sexual mentoring.

Now, she’s still standing on the upper clouds layer of life, with her acting career.

She’s making a living of it.

It’s easily understandable that she doesn’t want to be associated with a sleazy and sick gangbang cult!

Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne promoting Keith Raniere [see the banner in the background.]

Note the name on the banner – Keith Alan Raniere – convicted sex trafficker and pedophile. Kristin thought he was such a profound and brilliant teacher that she went on stage to promote him. This does not mean she knew he was a scoundrel. She may have been honestly duped – as were many others in the Nxivm cult.





Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Here is Kristin on stage with the current leader of the sex slave cult known as DOS. Nicki Clyne is in the center. At right is Allison Mack, who was convicted of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. Allison was also – at the time this photograph was taken [ca 2007] – a co-star on the TV show Smallville. It was Kristin that recruited Allison into the Nxivm cult. While Kristin got out unscathed, Allison destroyed her life following the leadership of their mentor Keith Alan Raniere.

It’s obvious that she will never like NEVER talk about it.





Kristin Kreuk in Burden of Proof.

Kristin Kreuk stars a lawyer in Burden of Proof, where she fearlessly speaks out about the injustices she encounters. Boldly she risks her career to confront those who would hurt young women.

She’s really cute, tho she’ll never be gorgeous, at least to me.

And I never understood the guys that are like flapping on her saying she’s the sexiest girl and the best actress in the world.

Kristin Kreuk follows the truth of the Vanguard.

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

Kristin Kreuk started a Raniere-led group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teenage girls into a sexy, fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely utilized by Nxivm to recruit members into the cult. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor, Keith Raniere, had raped teen girls. It is possible that Kreuk did not see the series of articles – even though her name was mentioned as a high profile member.

She’s really cute and she does the job.

Kristin Kreuk's Girls By Design asked young teens to answer her "sexy 7" questions. Critics have suggested that this entire operation was to find virgins to feed the voracious sexual appetite of Keith Raniere, who Kristin lauded and gave tribute to as her Vanguard. There is no evidence that has surfaced that Kristin procured any underage girls for Keith Raniere.

Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design asked young teens to answer her “sexy 7” questions. Critics have suggested that this entire operation was to find virgins to feed the voracious sexual appetite of Keith Raniere, who Kristin lauded and gave tribute to as her Vanguard. There is no evidence that has surfaced that Kristin procured any underage girls for Keith Raniere.

My opinion is that she would probably have been more successful evolving in comedy rather than in staying in teenage-love-triangle-teen-soaps or politically-engaged-political-correctness-for-social justice warrior fans stuff.

But that’s another story.

But if there were a hero, it is Kristin Kreuk!

It seems unlikely that Kristin will ever reveal the details of her nearly 10 years in Nxivm as a coach and a student. Why should she? It cannot possibly help her career and the less said the better. Raniere is done and Kreuk remains a star. In her case, silence is golden.

One thing I’ll never change my mind about is that she will never talk about NXIVM – more than she did in that TWITTER/IG post.

Kristin Kreuk [r] and Allison Mack at a Nxivm gathering

Allison Mack listens as Kristin Kreuk speaks up at a Nxivm gathering – about how great the Nxivm tech is.

Is it true that Kristin Kreuk doesn't even know Sultan?

Kristin Kreuk speaks up about social injustice on her TV show Burden of Truth.

Kristin Kreuk speaks to a group of teen girls looking to learn more from her and perchance her mentor.





The day she will apologize for having been a propaganda tool and publicizing on NXIVM, it will rain flaming pigs all over the world!!!

Whatever, I think she’s really cute!

Kristin Kreuk WB Upfront for the 2003-2004 season, at The New York Sheraton. 5-15-03 John Spellman / Retna Ltd.

Kristin Kreuk is really cute.







