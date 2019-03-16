Kristin Kreuk defender, Sultan of Six, posts threatening photos on Twitter

Sultan of Six has taken to Twitter to do more than defend Kristin Kreuk.

He is sending a stern message to Frank Report commenters and Frank Parlato himself.

Beware. Do not criticize Kristin Kreuk!

In a Tweet with two pictures, Sultan depicts himself shooting a male person. He then asks himself, “Sultan of Six – why would you do this?”

Screenshot from Sultan’s Twitter feed. In the top picture, Sultan apparently shoots a man for despoiling the reputation of Kristin Kreuk. Is the man supposed to be Frank Parlato – publisher of Frank Report, that vile man who allows people to write bad things about Sultan's beloved fantasy girl? Or is he shooting Angry Canadian, Scott Johnson or any and all anti-Kreuk commenters? In the lower picture, after the fantasy killing, he asks himself, "Sultan of Six - Why would you do this?"

Screenshot from Sultan’s Twitter feed. In the top picture, Sultan apparently shoots a man for despoiling the reputation of Kristin Kreuk. Is the man supposed to be Frank Parlato – publisher of Frank Report, that vile man who allows people to write bad things about Sultan’s beloved fantasy girl? Or is he shooting Angry Canadian, Scott Johnson or any and all anti-Kreuk commenters? In the lower picture, after the fantasy killing, he asks himself, “Sultan of Six – Why would you do this?”

A few days ago, Sultan stopped commenting on Frank Report, where he could be relied on to defend anything adverse that any commenter wrote about Kreuk.

He started his own blog and began tweeting about his amour and against “trolls” who chastise her on Frank Report.

Yesterday, Frank Report revealed the surprising news that sources claim Sultan is neither a friend nor one of Kreuk’s lovers. In fact, he never met Kreuk, the woman he’s spent countless hours defending over nearly a decade.

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

Sultan of Six is not his real name. No one knows his true identity. Not even Kristin Kreuk.

On his Twitter account, Sultan often speaks about masturbation and calls out with increasing rage his disdain for “trolls’ on Frank Report. He criticizes them for not using their real names, while, at the same time using the moniker Sultan of Six to hide his identity.

Sultan claims to hold a job [possibly a delusion/fantasy] where he works behind a computer in the travel industry and from where he often posts his defense of Kruek.

Here are some of Sultan’s increasingly disturbed tweets:

Most of them are in reply to commenters on Frank Report – and some are addressed to me.

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SultanofSix

SultanOfSix

Mar 10

Hey Frankie @frank_report, when are you going to publish another article on how much semen I’ve jacked off to Kristin Kreuk? WTF does that have to do with seeking justice for #NXIVM? Is it because of my curry eating, brown skin and my religion? FUCK YOU and racist Scott Johnson.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 11

“Baby, it’s cold outside” and your fucking hundred other aliases “Angry Canadian” at @frank_report Fuck you too you bigoted, whiny bitch, stalking, cowardly crying loser. #nxivm

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

The bigoted sociopath “Angry Canadian” on @frank_report talking about other people having psychological issues and hissy fits when the little projecting coward hides behinds a hundred aliases because he’d get his ass kicked in reality if he said what he did to someone’s face.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

The @frank_report combox is a mental masturbation fest of whiny bigoted Trumptards crying about virtue signaling, libtards, foreigners, celebrities, and everyone else they’ve lost to and need a place where they mentally jack each other off to feel better about their loser selves.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

“Obsessed much?” Not me you turd blossom @frank_report . Keep projecting like the stalking sociopath that you are. How many times you stalk Kristin Kreuk and me on social media accounts? What’s the matter? Can’t you show your real face to her and say this? Come on you big pussy.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

How many hundreds of aliases you take on you whiny little bitch? Why don’t you reveal your true feelings without the mask to hide behind. Show your true feelings to your employer you little chicken shit.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

Big man talking behind your aliases while projecting and doing all the same things you claim others do you big two-faced hypocrite.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

And here again. Jesus Christ is this all you do all day? And look at the little chickenshit telling others to go kick my ass while hiding behind his hundred aliases. Do you even have a job to go to from under the bridge with your fellow trolls?

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 12

Look at these losers. Taking pride in slandering people like Kristin Kreuk. Big man with his hundreds of aliases.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 13

This is the kind of boys Frank Parlato’s milkshake at the @frank_report brings to and allows in his yard for #nxivm.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 13

Scotty Potty, you’re really stupid and haven’t got the foggiest idea how groups like #nxivm work. Let’s see a picture of your 60+ year old face and body with the mental maturity of a ten year old who was fooled by Amway for over a decade he cries about it on @frank_report

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 14

Poor guy talking about other people having meltdowns @frank_report. Patients in the insane asylum are laughably diagnosing others with issues. Seek professional help for your anger, bigotry, stalking, and stupidity. Unfortunately, sociopathy and stupidity have no cure. #nxivm

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 14

Oh Frankie Parlato. Starts his bigoted bullshit and gets called out for it and then complains about it. Pretends to be some justice warrior and can’t even be fair on his own website. You can’t have justice without fairness Frankie. #nxivm.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 14

Easy to talk in the mental masturbation fest of like mind bigots and the conversations you have with yourself in the comments.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 14

The idiots over @frank_report still trying to blame a person who REACTS as opposed to their constant ACTIVE attacks against the celebrity involved. Sociopaths always blaming the other and not taking responsibility for their own actions. #nxivm

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 14

As if I’m ACTIVELY posting misinformation and slander against the celebrity as opposed to REACTING to it by attempting to clear it up and rebut it. These idiots would blame the guy who defended a woman from attempted rape for the attempted rape itself. Stupid is as stupid does.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 15

So fucking dumb. This account and my lack of a care to set up a “pretty” blog has nothing to do with her. Has to do with my ego and your shitty behavior. Never seen a bunch dumber idiots mentally masturbating each other in the comments section of a blog. @frank_report #nxivm

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

Mar 15

Can’t rationally argue the points, they start mentally jacking each other off in their political views, anti-Kreuk hysteria, bigotry, and ineptitude. The blog CONTENT is what matters and has to do with her. It’s what I used to do on the Frankie Report.

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

20h

Pot meet kettle, Frankie. If I spend an “inordinate amount of time defending her”, what does that say about you when I simply REACT to the articles you put out? Whoops. @frank_report #nxivm

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SultanOfSix

@SultanOfSix

1h

LOL @ “enraged”. This fake account is just to show what an old bigot Frank and his audience is. I’m quite sane. Don’t group me with these people. The only thing I’m “crazy” of is being rational, patient, & trusting people in this #nxivm BS more than I should have. @frank_report

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She ain't no boy, Sultan knows.

At first, it was thought that Kristin Kreuk lie awake at night waiting for Sultan to come home to her after a hard day of defending her honor. Now it appears Sultan has never met Kreuk and she does not know who he is.

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A psychiatrist told Frank Report, “While I would have to personally examine ‘Sultan’ to make a diagnosis – based on his online rantings, and his zealous defending of the actress Kristin Kreuk, I suspect his disorder is erotomania. A person with erotomania has a delusional belief that another person is in love with him or her despite clear evidence against it. The object of the person’s delusions is often a celebrity or a person of a higher social status. In Sultan’s case, it is Kreuk. Sultan may believe she is communicating with him and affirming her love, using secret messages, urging him to keep up the brave fight of defending her honor.”

This sad and lonely man may have a delusional disorder.

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who for several years served as a Nxivm coach and whose celebrity was used to recruit followers into the cult that branded and blackmailed women. It is believed that she does not know Sultan of Sick [sic].