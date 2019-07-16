Kristin Kreuk: Celebrity and Association With Allison Mack Draws Ire of Jealous or Rejected People

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

Sultan of Six

By Sultan of Six

It would help to know exactly what Kristin Kreuk remaining a Nxivm “member” means.

I asked this well over a year ago when this term “member” was being thrown around by particular individuals regarding Miss Kreuk.

Before any type of discussion or debate begins about a subject, definitions and meanings of terms must be given. Otherwise it can devolve into arguments over semantics.

If none is given, then it can be assumed that the common meaning of the terms are in effect.

Kristin went on the record and said she left NXIVM. This means that she was part of the group in some constant capacity that a term like “member” delineates.

If you have a gym membership, then you’ve paid a fee for a particular period and are considered a member of the gym. If you renew your membership to continue it after the period ends, you are considered a member for the length of time that is a summation for all consecutive periods for which it is renewed, e.g., an annual membership paid consecutively for 10 years allows a person to state that they’ve been a member for 10 years.

If you break your membership for a period of four years within the middle of that 10 year period, then you can only be considered a member for six years at most.

Kristin said she LEFT the program. This term implies that she was part of the organization in a particular functional capacity and removed herself from it. It is a known fact she took and helped coach courses, making her both a student and a coach.

And as part of an Multilevel Marketing organization, she implicitly became a recruiter because that is what such a business structure entails when people become a part of it. That was the extent of her involvement.

It can be presumed that she was a member in the commonplace meaning of the term from June 2006 – when she took her first intensive – to early 2013 when she left. You cannot leave and be a member at the same time as this is a contradiction.

That she was labeled as a member in this article from 2015-2016 and that “she left in 2016” is also disingenuous unless proof is given of her alleged membership.

This clearly contradicts her statement that she left in early 2013, and effectively calls her a liar.

Because even if she benefited from EMs or some other Nxivm support during that period, such participation doesn’t necessarily make her a member.

As NXIVM was a legal business with a tax ID, she could have merely paid for some services rendered, e.g., had a few EMs done by Sarah Edmondson or someone else.

Kristin never said she severed any and all contact with the group in its entirety. Only that she had “minimal” contact since early 2013, which means the “least amount possible” after the fact.

Doing some one hour EMs a few times during 2015-2016 certainly qualifies for that. It is also clear from her statement that she had no hard feelings or disgust with NXIVM or its members until she found out about DOS, just like everyone else.

Like I said, she only made her statement because she kept being associated with “sex cult” due to her celebrity status and her Smallville connection to Allison Mack who was the key celebrity figure in the scandal.

Regardless, none of this has anything to do with any awareness of, recruitment for, participation in, etc., any criminal actions on her part that occurred while she was a part of NXIVM.

This periodic regurgitation and recycling of her association to NXIVM when the government never cared to get her involved and it is now over a month since the NXIVM trial concluded, is obviously rooted in impure motivations by particular characters, either to continue to sully her via guilt by association so they can attack her “virtue signalling”, feminist or liberal viewpoints, or whatever else draws the personal ire of jealous or rejected people.