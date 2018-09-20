Readers: Kristin Kreuk’s hypocrisy gets more stunning by the week!

Some readers think that Frank Report has devoted too much space to Kristin Kreuk. Yet, just in the last few days, she was mentioned hundreds of times in comments by a wide array of different readers.

A number of readers commented on Kreuk’s lack of backbone in calling out the cult that she helped build.

Some readers – including Sultan of Six – have rushed to defend Kreuk. In a subsequent post, I will try to include the best of Sultan’s arguments in defense of Kreuk.

My own opinion is that I feel sorry for Kreuk. She missed a golden opportunity to speak up and now it’s a little late. In the meantime, it’s rather stunning that she plays the role on TV that she should have played in real life. And that to me is sad.

Here is Kreuk’s 2018 statement on NXIVM:

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive, what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

Here are some of readers latest views:

By Hypocrisy

Kristin Kreuk has posted a Twitter message sharing a video of a woman talking about her alleged sexual assault, even thanking her for doing it.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MsKristinKreuk/status/1042547143280615425

Kreuk says absolutely nothing about the women raped and later branded by NXIVM.

Kreuk says nothing about Allison Mack, who she recruited into the cult, who turned women into blackmailed branded sex slaves.

Kreuk says nothing about the women who spoke up about being raped by Keith Raniere in February 2012 in the Times Union expose, which named her alongside that story.

She has never spoken about Gina Hutchinson who was raped by Keith Raniere and later committed suicide.

She has never spoken about Kristin Snyder whose body has never been found.

She has never thanked Toni Natalie for talking about being raped by Keith Raniere.

Kreuk released a weak, tepid statement denying being part of DOS because the press were on her back.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth. Her character risks her career to protect young women.

She did that for damage control, not to help the women. Back to silence again.

How can this woman be so openly hypocritical? Does she not see it? Does she simply not care? Why is she thanking a woman for sharing her alleged sexual abuse, when she won’t even talk about the awful rapes NXIVM? She keeps her mouth shut about NXIVM but opens it for something that has nothing to do with her.

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Kristin Kreuk appears in a 2008 video with young girls.

Kristin Kreuk appears in a 2008 video with young girls promoting Girls By Design.

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By The Hypocrisy is Stunning

https://mobile.twitter.com/DJShearer71/status/1042002481843134464

You have to see the clip [click link above] to believe it.

Kristin Kraven Kreuk appears in a bullshit piece of acting where she stands up to a high school principal in a Burden of Truth episode.

It is really laughable, not just because the acting is atrocious but because when there were real girls [not actors] and real women that a real monster [Vanguard] really messed with, Kraven Kreuk said nothing.

No, when it really would have mattered – when they were still in the fight- when people like Sarah Edmondson might have been arrested, when Allison Mack might have been rescued [if Kowardly Kristin spoke out], Kreuk hid like the obscene coward that she really is and always will be.

Just think of how Allison’s life might have been saved had Kreuk spoken up.

Even after the fight when Vanguard and the monster, Legatus, were arrested, still Kreuk said nothing and did nothing brave. Then she lied and said she knew nothing, saw nothing, heard nothing, thought of nothing. Conceived of nothing.

She was shocked, shocked – she said – in 2018 – that there was abuse of women in NXIVM.

In 2012, the Albany Times Union detailed pedophilia and rape allegations [and even named her in the story] but she must have forgotten that. She was in the cult then. But did not care to speak out then or now.

I think I would have tolerated her cowardice if she wasn’t playing a brave woman on [taxpayer] subsidized TV.

Is it true that Kristin Kreuk doesn't even know Sultan?

https://mobile.twitter.com/DJShearer71/status/1042002481843134464

Kreuk says: Good morning Vanguard… if you do not return their collateral I will petition the NXIVM executive board for your removal and I will sue you for slander and for violating their civil rights.

If you can’t perform your intensives unbiased by the pressure of your sex addiction we will find a new Vanguard and I will have your Vanguard University license revoked and then I will go after your collateral. Don’t mess with my girls.

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By Meh

Are you familiar with the College Project Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack were promoting? It was a NXIVM market research survey that the two cultists deliberately pretended was an independent project for a teen website. The questions were designed to find college kids for Keith Raniere. They tricked college kids into taking part. Somebody said on Twitter how they took part, not knowing it was for the cult. That was deliberate. NXIVM wanted to find out who would be game.

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By NXIVM Cult Recruiters

There are known recruiters still being silent cowards. Kristin Kreuk was a BIG recruiter. The coward has not even admitted to being a coach let alone the recruiter she was. She has shown zero remorse for the many many people she recruited under false pretenses. No mention of Allison Mack who she recruited. Mark Hildreth has not said a single thing. His testicles are like acorns. Proof that those who virtue signal and pretend to care about “causes” are full of shit. When the time comes to step up and prove themselves, silence. Olivia Cheng was a big recruiter too. She fronted NXIVM shell company “One Asian”. Where is her accountability? When Frank broke the DOS story, he was calling out Kreuk/Crook to get her to draw attention to NXIVM and do the right thing, nothing. She even left Allison Mack to rot.

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By Anonymous

She is being criticised because of her cowardly silence on NXIVM and her deliberate downplaying of her involvement. Some are also pointing out she is a shit actress too, which she is.

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Here are a few more:

Acting is Not Real Life

Oh Kristin dear, if only you had the guts and morality to confront Keith like this when those young women you actively recruited were fucked physically and mentally by him…

https://mobile.twitter.com/DJShearer71/status/1042002481843134464

“Stay away from my girls”…..

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Anonymous

Pointing out that Kreuk has little to no acting ability is not racism, not letting her getting away with pretending that she wasn’t a member of a cult is not racism. Nice try though.

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Anonymous

Currently, Kreuk is receiving tax dollars from people who actually work, money she has not earned.

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Anon

Kristin CROOK can’t act her way out of a paper bag. She did a NXIVM play for Nancy Salzman on her birthday. Not good.

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Just Sayin’

Kristin Kreuk was back and forth between Vancouver and Tacoma and knew Siohban Hotaling well. Both women were in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit too.

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Anonymous

Keith Raniere had two plans: 1) Use Kreuk’s name to legitimise NXIVM, which she was very happy to do through all the controversy and bullshit and 2) to fuck Kreuk.

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Anonymous

When Kreuk joined I heard (3rd hand though) that Vanguard had ordered Hildreth to recruit his girlfriend into the cult. He wanted the Smallville star to be a celebrity draw. I don’t know if Vanguard’s plan was to sleep with her too but that would make sense too.

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Master Thespian

Most here believe Kreuk is not a good actress, so her successful acting career must be the result of the tech she learned in Executive Success Program.

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Anon

It’s the fact she lied that people are talking about [Kreuk]. She did not just do a few self help courses, coach these courses and recruit specifically for these courses. People know she has downplayed her involvement because she knows she did a lot more than the things stated above. Of course she is trying to protect her career. She does not want to face up to what she has done and been a part of because she loves all the money she gets from being on television. Fame is more important to her than doing the right thing, coming completely clean. The more she hides, the more people will talk about it.

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Steve Smith

Honestly, what do people here expect her do?

Purposefully “suicide” her career with a “come to Jesus” post on her social media accounts?

“I’m sorry I lied. I was involved with NXIVM far-longer than I first claimed, and did a lot of things that may implicate me in some of the criminal wrongdoings of the cult, and its members. Please cancel my show. Please “cancel” my career. Sorry.”

Of course she’s going to say as little as possible, and avoid any of the controversy, as much as possible.

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Anonymous

I know she was involved, supporting beyond 2013.

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Anonymous

People don’t like it that one of the main characters of NXIVM lied about her involvement and downplayed what she did and knows. She does not want people to know she still supported the cult after she claims she left. (She did).

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KK is trying to pretend she wasn’t deeply involved

From what I gather from this blog, ANYTHING she says about her involvement won’t be enough–unless she says she was a tax-evading, money-laundering, teen girl-pimp, and Vanguard’s slutty harem princess.

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Anonymous

I kind of massively love that the Frank Report’s readers refuse to forget that Kreuk was a member/recruiter/coach of NXIVM – she is trying to pretend she wasn’t as deeply involved as she was and it’s not going to work.

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Anonymous

DOS was formed in 2015 and was exposed in 2017. Kreuk was not with DOS hence why she did not flee to Mexico. She was forced by the press to make a weak damage control statement where she downplayed her involvement. She said she left in 2013, but I know she still supported the cult at least two years later.

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Anonymous

Kristin Kreuk recruited Allison Mack. If Mack got special privileges, so did Kreuk.

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Shadow State

NXIVM deliberately targeted younger celebrities like Kreuk and Mack to appeal to teen age girls and young women and seduce them into the cult.

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Anonymous

The College Project survey Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack were promoting for NXIVM had probing questions. They seem to try and recruit anyone who is pliable and rich.

Would you say if you were on the striped path as a coach, you at least knew that NXIVM encouraged it’s members not to pay taxes? Would you say the higher up someone was on the striped path, the more likely they engaged in such behavior? Also, did they encourage members to mule money from Canada to the US? Surely the money from Canada was illegally moved across the border as the US was their headquarters.

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Truly so many missed opportunities

Surely Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack would have been able to draw the press to look closer at NXIVM. The press has recently spoken about Kreuk. The press could have written articles calling out these two actresses for their continued devotion to a pedophile, lawsuit terrorist, money laundering, tax evading scumbag. They had enough fame to try and legitimize the cult with their mere membership and enough fame for the press to look into the NXIVM cult. Kreuk was actually more famous back then when she was young.

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Anonymous

I am disgusted with these celebrities. Kristin Kreuk being the most famous in particular. Even when DOS was being exposed by Frank and he was calling her out to bring attention to the DOS story, nothing. Instead, she was portraying herself as the savior of young girls in a television show. Frank was right to call her a hypocrite. Allison Mack went on to become a nutjob sex slaver. I know of many people in the acting world who were involved. Looking at their social media pages, they are all silent. I guess public image is more important to these people than doing the honorable thing. They truly did not learn about ethics in NXIVM.

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Virtue Signalling

Kristin Kreuk never posted anything NXIVM related because being in a cult + being in the public eye = bad publicity. However, she indirectly promoted NXIVM via Acapella innovations, Juicy Peach, College Project, Girls By Design etc. But having a look at her twitter page and some interviews in 2017 when she was being called out on NXIVM, lots and lots and lots of virtue signaling. Her tv show Burden Of Truth is all left wing liberal drivel written by ugly white feminists and soy boy dickheads, funded by white male taxpayers. Season 2 will lecture said white taxpayers about Native Americans. I want to hear about NXIVM, not Native Americans from Kristin Kook.

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Anonymous

Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth virtue signal. No talk of NXIVM though. All cock and no balls. Pretending to be moral ethical crusaders yet prove themselves to be cowards.

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Coming soon will be the defenders of Kristin Kreuk – led by Sultan of Six