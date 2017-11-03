KR Conversations Down; YouTube Videos of Salinas interviewing Raniere yanked; hellish week for Salinas as Mexico is boiling hot against female branding

The rotten empire of Keith Raniere shows signs of crumbling. His Keith Raniere Conversations were pulled off-line as of midnight today. Frank Report does not know when or if – they will go back online.

In addition, all of the conversations between Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas have been pulled down. It is as if the two men never knew each other….

Adoring disciple Emiliano Salinas speaks with his Vanguard. But somehow all the videos disappeared today.

Vanguard, AKA Keith Raniere, speaks with his disciple, Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano Salinas

Emiliano Salinas teaches a class on the greatness of his Vanguard and his teachings.

Emiliano [l] and Keith Raniere are on a series of videos that, up until today, were online on You Tube and on Keith Raniere Conversations. Today, they were yanked off line. Some speculate that with all the hostile Mexican media coming out against Raniere-Salinas and their branding of women, they did not want to be viewed by reporters and the public.

Jimena Garza is branded on her public region with Keith Raniere's initials.

Jimena Garza is branded on her public region with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Monterrey lawmakers have asked the Attorney General to look into Salinas and Raniere for human trafficking.

Salinas tried to explain how he has nothing to do with branding and blackmailing women.

The brands on the women are scarred on with a white hot iron on the pubic region.

Keith Raniere compared himself or at least the brand he authorized to mark on his slaves to Abraham Lincoln and Bill Gates

Keith Raniere [center] defended using his initials on the branding of women by comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln [l] and Bill Gates [r]

The brands are formed with the initials of Keith Raniere.

Emiliano Salinas [front] with his gay lover Alex Betancourt [rear]. Both men obey their Vanguard.

The women of Keith Raniere [center] must do what they are commanded.

Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez - DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.

Branded slaves Loreta Garza and Meliissa Rodriguez.

Lauren Salzman

Branded slave Lauren Salzman.

Danielle Roberts D.O.

Branded slave Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.. She is the one who performs the branding on the women.

Ana Risoul has taken naked photographs - and given them to Raniere. This is the first step to becoming a slave and then branded.

Ana Risoul has taken naked photographs – and given them to Raniere. This is the first step to becoming a slave and then branded.