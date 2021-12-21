Knox Woods Subdivision Might Become a Cult Favorite; Prices Rising– NXIVM Tours Envisioned?

Knox Woods is a subdivision of townhomes in Half Moon, New York, a suburb of Albany, the state capital of New York. It was built during the 1980s. Its most famous resident was Keith Raniere who lived there from 1989 until around 2016, when he moved just outside the subdivision to the home of one of his followers.

According to online information, the prices for townhomes in Knox Woods, Half Moon, New York, has jumped since Raniere and some two dozen followers relocated out of the subdivision. Raniere presently lives in Tucson, AZ.

Information online shows that townhomes in Knox Wood, ranging from 900-1300 square feet have jumped in price from around $120,000 – $200,000 to $175,000 to $250,000 and higher.

Re-Max shows sales prices

for many years he lived on Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods.

For more than 25 years, Keith Raniere lived in a modest townhome in Knox Woods.

Sign showing entry into Knox Woods.





Some think the inflation-driven real estate market caused the increase.





Others think the bounce is caused by the departure of Raniere and his ollowers, as if the neighborhood can be enjoyed as the peaceful, safe, tree-lined neighborhood it was developed to be, without concerns that a creepy cult is living all around them.









Allison Mack jogging in Knox Woods post DOS.

Allison Mack jogging in Knox Woods.





Personally, I believe the increase is caused by people seeing the “cult” value of owning property there. In fact, Knox Woods might end up with a cult following. I can envision bus tours of Knox Woods with people driven past NXIVM townhouses, while a guide describes what went on behind closed doors.

There could also be walking tours, following in the footsteps of Raniere, who used to make daily [and nightly] jaunts with any number of his followers, usually an attractive female, pontificating on the wonders of life, philosophy, primal energy, work, ethics, devotion, mathematics. problem-solving, teacher-student relationships, tribute, pain, joy, and raw, carnal sex.





Keith Raniere walking DOS slaves - Dani Padilla

Keith Raniere walking in Knox Woods with the winsome Dani Padilla.





The US Government offered this photo of a street in Knox Woods as an exhibit in the trial of Keith Raniere. During the trial of Raniere, Robert Gavin, for the Albany Times Union, wrote about the reaction of neighbors to revelations of criminal and salacious details. By that time, most, but not all, of the members of NXIVM had left the subdivision.

The Times Union provides a link to government exhibits showing various townhomes and maps where NXIVM members lived in Knox Woods and nearby neighborhoods.

Gavin wrote, “In Knox Woods, residents still speak about NXIVM in hushed tones.

“But his [Raniere’s] past presence in the suburban complex — and the strong belief among many Knox Woods residents that some of Raniere’s followers still live there — remains in the thoughts and fears of locals.”

Today, all the NXIVM members have left Knox Woods. Not a single one remains to tell the story of a subdivision that had members on nearly every street, and a place for NXIVM members who lived elsewhere to visit as if on a pilgrimage as if it were akin to Vatican City, and instead of a pope in residence, there was a Vanguard.





Flintlock Lane used to be the heart of Knox Woods. It is where Vanguard lived for more than 25 years.





There are 21 streets in Knox Woods with a Revolutionary War theme for names: Burgoyne Drive • Cromwell Drive • Flintlock Lane • Generals Way • Grenadier Court • Hale Drive • Hancock Way • Independence Boulevard • Knox Boulevard • Liberty Lane • Mayfield Drive • Minuteman Court • Monmouth Way • Putnam Court • Raleigh Drive • Redcoat Court • Schuyler Court • Victory Way • Washington Lane • Wilton Court • Yorktown Drive.

Aerial View of Knox Woods

Knox Woods a subdivision of townhouses in the Albany area.

During her closing statement at Raniere’s trial, Moira Penza told the jury a little about Knox Woods.

It could be very valuable on a bus tour.

Penza: Knox Woods, Clifton Park, New York. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary subdivision in an ordinary suburb. Manicured lawns, tree-lined streets, scenic train ride from New York City…It looked like the American dream, but …looks can be deceiving.

And it’s what is inside that counts.

127 Grenadier Court, a naked woman, held down, her arms above her head like a sacrifice, screaming, while the defendant’s initials are branded into her body.”





127 Grenadier

127 Grenadier – Allison Mack’s rented townhome where branding of DOS slaves occurred. 2 Flintlock Lane, newly married Sylvie ordered to open her legs for the defendant before she could be intimate with her husband.

Keith lived with Karen and Pam at 3 Flintlock Lane.

1, 2, 3 Flintlock Lane – the Raniere compound.

There are three townhomes. Kristin Keeffe lived in 1 Flintlock with hers and Raniere’s son. Mariana and Pam Cafritz lived in 2 Flintlock.

Karen and, over the years, various other women of Raniere’s inner circle lived at 3 Flintlock, which she and Raniere owned. Raniere split his time between 2 and 3 Flintlock and any other house of his followers he cared to enjoy.

8 Hale Drive, the defendant’s executive library. A library with a sauna, a hot tub, a loft bed, and a collection of sexually explicit photos including several of 15-year-old Camila, his trophy, his sexual conquest.

Keith Raniere maintained a private town house at 8 Hale Drive for mentoring female students. The town house, which is referred to as 'The Library', has a commodious hot tub which is said to relax the female students who Raniere consents to teach.

8 Hale Drive: ‘The Library’ is the townhouse on the left.









Keith Raniere in his library.





120 Victory Way, Nicole, lying naked on a cold wooden table. Her wrists, her ankles bound, blindfolded, not knowing that a video camera is pointed at her.

Cami lived secretly at 120 Victory Way right in the heart of Knox Woods

120 Victory Way and 12 Wilton Court, where Danielastayed alone in her room for 700 days in a row, with a pen, a piece of paper, and a foam pad on the verge of suicide.

While her sister was imprisoned upstairs , Camila Fernandez head teacher for Rainbow Cultural Gardens taught children downstairs.

12 Wilton Court.

12 Wilton Court, in Knox Woods, the house that Daniella was kept in solitary confinement for 700 days

***

People have yet to grasp how significant the NXIVM story is and the crucial role played by Raniere in learning about the mind, and the potential ability of one to influence others. Raniere has had followers devoted to him for more than 30 years through Consumers’ Buyline, and NXIVM, and continues to this day.

Most of his followers have renounced him, but there are still a good number who long for the day when he will return and lead them again.

Meantime, as we await his release, perhaps the best we can do is evoke the past, find a bus, a tour guide, start the tours in Knox Woods, rake in the dough, and control more of the world’s wealth.

Viva Executive Success!