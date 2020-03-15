Keith Raniere: Questions For All the Girls He Loved Before

To all the girls Keith loved before, who traveled in and out his sex lair, whom he caressed with wet kisses, who cared for him and filled his nights with blue lights, and to those – perhaps there are a few – who are still glad he came along – Bangkok, who is now using the name Pablo, has some questions. With being insulting to anyone who ever made a mistake in love, or were blinded by a veneer of a luster that really wasn’t there, some of these questions seem not entirely unreasonable.

By Pablo [AKA Bangkok]

When you fell in love with Keith and fornicated with him, here is what he looked like [at various times]

Keith Ramiere showing how members could make a fortune selling membership to CBI. And check out that sweater.

Keith Alan Raniere touting his wonderful MLM Consumers' Buyline

Keith Alan Raniere did not want his paternity known to the public for his first born child. But he wants the identity of his victims known to the public at his sentencing.

Keith Raniere would tell several women at the same time that he was in a monogamous relationship with them. Much of his life was spent hiding and cheating. One of his finest gambits for prolonged absence was to tell a woman he was suffering from some dread disease, often cancer - and was at the hospital. In reality, he was in another woman's bed.

Keith Alan Raniere's world fell apart on June 5, 2017 when I broke the news of his secret sorority. He tried to lie about his participation in it, but it failed. This ugly monster was on top of the world. But for some reason, he felt it necessary to attack those who left him or that he fired. That strategy worked out quite badly for him in the end.

So I’d like to ask you, what made you fall in love with this chubby, ugly, dweeb of a man?

My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.

He looks more like an overgrown and chubby boy, rather than a real ‘man’.

Keith Raniere was he the studly he wanted women to believe him to be?

Didn’t you have access to any taller, handsome or ‘manly’ men to date?

NY Times photo of Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard

NXIVM supporters - though dwindling - say Keith Raniere is not the man that the media and the Feds says he is.

How could you copulate with a fat slob who didn’t take regular showers?

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere at V-Week

Keith Raniere may be gambling on his own arrest as Vancouver Police investigate the 125 people who left ESP in Vancouver.

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Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

Keith Raniere before he started Nxivm.

Keith Raniere has offered DOS teachings free to women.

Keith Raniere proclaimed himself to be the ethicist for the NXIVM community. An ethicist is one whose judgment on ethics and ethical codes has come to be trusted by a specific community, and is expressed in some way that makes it possible for others to mimic or approximate that judgment. Following the advice of ethicists is one means of acquiring knowledge

Plus he had square feet, which were smelly, thus how did you manage to kiss his feet without vomiting?

Keith Raniere's feet.

Actual photo of Keith Raniere’s feet, suitable for framing and for worshiping.

Plus according to reports, he cried and threatened to kill himself if he didn’t get enough attention. Yet you still loved this mentally ill, chubby slob.

Thus, you knowingly loved a man who was:

1) A chubby slob

2) Ugly as hell

3) Geeky looking

4) Mentally ill

5) Cried and threatened suicide

6) Smelly and didn’t bathe regularly

7) Not handsome at all

I can only imagine that your self esteem was rather low back then.

How did you maintain any self respect when people saw you in public with this chubby slob?

How did your friends treat you for not having a better looking boyfriend?

For that, I feel sorry for you.

Have a nice day.

IN KEEPING WITH ETHICAL PUBLISHING STANDARDS SET FORTH BY THE AMERICAN LEAGUE OF DECENCY IN MEDIA [ALDM]

WARNING UNPLEASANT IMAGES AHEAD

All children run from this beast.

Keith Alan Raniere

This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

To all the girls he loved before

And finally, a picture to make Bangkok go out of his mind with crazed jealousy.

Warning: this is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman.

Warning: This is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman. The actual scene depicted might not have occurred.