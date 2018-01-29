Keith Raniere and volleyball with photos

He was a very capable lover indeed - so said some women who had the pleasure of being mentored by the illustrious Vanguard.

Keith Raniere’s website claims he excelled in volleyball when he was a youth.

When he lived in Clifton Park, Keith Raniere played volleyball at night.

If you were not an invited NXIVM insider, you could not attend.

According to the New York Times, “By many accounts, Mr. Raniere sleeps during the day and goes out at night to play volleyball or take female followers for long walks.”

According to his own website, referring to his childhood athleticism, and in particular judo, www.keithraniere.com claims he “excelled in numerous other sports including volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling and skiing.”

Keith was wonderful to the ladies of his harem.

Keith Raniere has played volleyball for years.

In what appears to be an authentic blog post in 2009, he describes his volleyball play as “my somewhat poor but earnest volleyball skills”.

The Albany Times Union wrote in 2012 that Mr. Raniere “loves choral singing and leads regular volleyball matches with NXIVM followers.”

McLeans Magazine wrote in 2010: “Raniere plays volleyball, for which he has a passion.”

Before he left Clifton Park for Monterrey, Mexico, Mr. Raniere could be seen by approved female students when he played late night volleyball at Hayner’s Sports Barn on Rt. 236 in Half Moon, across from Town Hall. The courts were rented, after business hours, by Mr. Raniere’s students for his enjoyment.

Several ex-members of DOS and NXIVM told Frank Report that a lot of pressure was placed on certain women to attend nighttime volleyball games to watch Mr. Raniere play.

Several women who attended the long hours-NXIVM Intensives were pressured to come to the late night volleyball games, which they said cut into their sleep time, which was already reduced since the Intensives began early in the morning and continued until night.

Raniere is the role nodel for all student athletes

It is not known if Mr. Raniere is playing night volleyball in Mexico and permitting his followers to play or watch him play.