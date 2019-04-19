Kathy Russell takes plea deal – faces six to 12 months

By Village Diane

Kathy Russell pleaded guilty today to one count of Visa Fraud.

Apparently she made one of more false statements regarding a Visa application for a Rainbow Cultural Garden nanny.

The government said she presented documents with false statements regarding a job description and salary on a Visa application.

Kathy faces a maximum of 10 years. However, the judge said her likely sentence is going to be six to 12 months. He said, she can only appeal if she is sentenced to 18 months or more.

She was wearing a dark gray suit.

Restitution and forfeiture for the nearly destitute former bookkeeper for Nxivm will be determined by the court.

In her allocution, she said she knowingly presented documents that contained fraudulent information in support of a Visa application for an foreign national.

“I’m very sorry for the trouble I have caused,” Kahty told the judge, her voice breaking. “I compromised my own principles.”

She said it contained false descriptions, false statements of a job description and a phony salary.

She mentioned Nxivm and Rainbow Cultural Gardens and said that an alien was promised a management position but ended up in Rainbow Cultural Gardens and was not getting the salary put on the application.

Kathy said she knew what she did was wrong and that she compromised her own principles. She was crying when she said that.

I did not hear her mention Keith Raniere.

She will be sentenced on July 31.

Afterward, her lawyer made a statement that Kathy Russell was “happy and relieved to get this painful chapter behind her. And she wants to be going forward to rebuild her life.”

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Kathy pleaded guilty to a single count of visa fraud. In 2014, she made false statements in a document to the United States Consulate in Mexico to help Loreta Garza Davila obtain a visa. Loreta, a DOS slave headed Rainbow Cultural Garden and was with Raniere in Mexico when he was arrested on MArch 26, 2018.

Photo Tom Gargiulo: KAthy Russell leaves court after pleading guilty to one count of Visa fraud.

Tanya Hajjar (m) and Moira Kim Penza (r) - Photo by Tom Gargiulo

Moira Penza [r] leaves court after a days’ work. Clare the absolute director of Nxivm faces 21-27 months. Kathy Russell – on the lowest rung of Nxivm faces 6-12 months. Photo by Tom Gargiulo.

More photos of Kathy leaving: Photos by Village Dianne:

Kathy Russell heads to court.