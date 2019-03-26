Kathy Russell in Georgia visiting her sister – may be readying for plea deal

By the terms of her release conditions, Kathy Russell cannot travel outside the Northern District of NY other than to appear in the Eastern District for court hearings without permission of the court.

She requested and received a temporary modification of her bail conditions to allow her to travel to Georgia to visit her sister from Friday, March 22, 2019 to Saturday, March 30, 2019.

According to the court-approved document, Kathy flew into and plans to fly out of Atlanta and is staying in Watkinsville, Georgia, just outside of Athens, Georgia.

There, it is hoped, that she and her sister will discuss how wise it would be to take a plea deal – renounce the monster – and not risk standing trial with the evil one.

This comes as we wait anxiously for Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman to accept a plea deal, something which might come anytime this week.

It is well known in law enforcement that the first ones to make a plea deal get the best deals. Nancy Salzman was the first on the plea deal bus. She might not even serve a day in prison – and with a downward departure – might get sentenced to home confinement for as little as two years.

Who will be next? Will daughter Lauren follow her mother quickly and get off the Raniere train wreck? Will Mack wake up and take a deal. She could have had one right from the onset, as far back as last April – when AUSA Moira Penza said Mack’s attorneys were in discussions about a plea.

Somehow, she missed the opportunity.

Whoever is next to make a deal will get the next best deal most likely.

Wouldn’t it be ironic, if Lauren and Allison make their deals this week, while Kathy is in Georgia and wind up with better deals then she?

Watkinsville is the largest city and seat of Oconee County, Georgia, United States. As of the 2010 census, the town had a total population of 2,832.

\