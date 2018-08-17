Kathy Russell gets another, second lawyer – bringing total NXIVM lawyers up to 21 and counting —
Kathy Russell, the admittedly-broke, former NXIVM bookkeeper who was charged with racketeering counts in the superseding indictment against Keith Alan Raniere, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and herself – now has not one, but two attorneys from the prestigious NYC law firm of Sher Tremonte.
In addition to Justine Harris, one of NYC’s top white collar criminal lawyers, Russell also has another lawyer from the firm, Amanda Ravich. While Harris is a partner in the firm, Ravich, is an associate.
According to Sher Tremonte’s website, ” Amanda Ravich’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and criminal defense.
“Prior to joining Sher Tremonte, Ms. Ravich was an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, where she represented an international client in a historic securities class action, in addition to clients in bankruptcy actions, internal investigations, and arbitration matters. Ms. Ravich also devoted significant time to pro bono work and is a member of Legal Services NYC’s Pro Bono Associate Advisory Board.
“Ms. Ravich graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as Senior Editor for the Harvard Law & Policy Review. Ms. Ravich graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Political Science and English. At Penn, Ms. Ravich was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
“After graduating from law school, Ms. Ravich clerked for the Honorable P. Kevin Castel in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”
It is not known who is paying for the lawyers – but it is believed that Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman-Igtet are footing the bill.
With the addition of Ravich, the team of NXIVM attorneys now stands at 21.
Here are the lawyers we know of so far:
Keith Raniere has been described by his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, as being very ‘soft’, with virtually no masculinity whatsoever.
Keith Alan Raniere
1. Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.
2. Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian
3. Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian
4. Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.
5. Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.
6. Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX
Allison Mack
7. Steven Kobre Kobre & Kim LLC
8. William F. McGovern Kobre & Kim LLC
9. Sean S. Buckley – Kobre & Kim LLC
Clare Bronfman
10. Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr
11. Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP
12. Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP
13. Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP
14. William Savino
Nancy Salzman A/K/A Prefect
15. Michael J. Sullivan – Ashcroft Group
16. David Stern Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern
17. Robert Soloway p Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern
Lauren Salzman
18. Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady, LLP
19. James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady
Kathy Russell
20. Justine Harris
21. Amanda Ravich
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Bonus lawyers who are just waiting for their clients to get indicted
Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts
22. Michael S. Kelton – Abrams Fensterman
Nicki Clyne
23. Edward Sapone – Sapone & Petrillo
Thus far, the Prosecution has assigned four attorneys to the case:
– Richard P. Donoghue – U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York
– Moira K. Penza – AUSA (Criminal Division)
– Tanya Hajjar – AUSA (Criminal Division)
– Karin K. Orenstein – AUSA (Civil Division)
Top defense lawyers for Keith ‘Mr. Softy’ Raniere are Marc Agnifilo [l]and Paul DerOhannesian.
Now for your visual pleasure – see the photos of all the lawyers:
Marc Agnifilo
Paul DerOhannesian
Danielle Smith
Jacob Kaplan
Teny Geragos
Brian Poe
Steve Kobre
William McGovern
Sean Buckley
Dennis Burke
Susan Necheles
Kathleen Cassidy
Gedalia Stern photo unavailable
William Savino
Nancy Salzman
Michael Sullivan
David Stern
Robert Soloway
James Burke
Hector Diaz
Justine Harris
Amanda Ravich
Edward Sapone
Michael Kelton
That’s one hell of a list of lawyers and super lawyers.
One might call it an Executive Success Plan for lawyers.
After only 17 years with Executive Success Programs, Clare and Sara Bronfman who are used to pay for dozens of lawyers to sue and file criminal complaints against NXIVM enemies. Now, they’re now paying for at least 22 new lawyers to defend against criminal charges and the list is bound to grow.
Viva Executive Success!