Kathy Russell gets another, second lawyer – bringing total NXIVM lawyers up to 21 and counting

Kathy Russell, the admittedly-broke, former NXIVM bookkeeper who was charged with racketeering counts in the superseding indictment against Keith Alan Raniere, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and herself – now has not one, but two attorneys from the prestigious NYC law firm of Sher Tremonte.

In addition to Justine Harris, one of NYC’s top white collar criminal lawyers, Russell also has another lawyer from the firm, Amanda Ravich. While Harris is a partner in the firm, Ravich, is an associate.

According to Sher Tremonte’s website, ” Amanda Ravich’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and criminal defense.

“Prior to joining Sher Tremonte, Ms. Ravich was an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, where she represented an international client in a historic securities class action, in addition to clients in bankruptcy actions, internal investigations, and arbitration matters. Ms. Ravich also devoted significant time to pro bono work and is a member of Legal Services NYC’s Pro Bono Associate Advisory Board.

“Ms. Ravich graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as Senior Editor for the Harvard Law & Policy Review. Ms. Ravich graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Political Science and English. At Penn, Ms. Ravich was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

“After graduating from law school, Ms. Ravich clerked for the Honorable P. Kevin Castel in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”

It is not known who is paying for the lawyers – but it is believed that Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman-Igtet are footing the bill.

With the addition of Ravich, the team of NXIVM attorneys now stands at 21.

Here are the lawyers we know of so far:

Keith Raniere has been described by his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, as being very ‘soft’, with virtually no masculinity whatsoever.

Keith Alan Raniere

1. Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

2. Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

3. Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

4. Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

5. Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

6. Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX

Allison Mack

7. Steven Kobre Kobre & Kim LLC

8. William F. McGovern Kobre & Kim LLC

9. Sean S. Buckley – Kobre & Kim LLC

Clare Bronfman

10. Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr

11. Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

12. Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

13. Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

14. William Savino

Nancy Salzman A/K/A Prefect

15. Michael J. Sullivan – Ashcroft Group

16. David Stern Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern

17. Robert Soloway p Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern

Lauren Salzman

18. Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady, LLP

19. James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady

Kathy Russell

20. Justine Harris

21. Amanda Ravich

**************************************

Bonus lawyers who are just waiting for their clients to get indicted

Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts

22. Michael S. Kelton – Abrams Fensterman

Nicki Clyne

23. Edward Sapone – Sapone & Petrillo

Thus far, the Prosecution has assigned four attorneys to the case:

– Richard P. Donoghue – U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

– Moira K. Penza – AUSA (Criminal Division)

– Tanya Hajjar – AUSA (Criminal Division)

– Karin K. Orenstein – AUSA (Civil Division)

Top defense lawyers for Keith ‘Mr. Softy’ Raniere are Marc Agnifilo [l]and Paul DerOhannesian.



Now for your visual pleasure – see the photos of all the lawyers:





Marc Agnifilo

Paul DerOhannesian

Danielle Smith

Jacob Kaplan

Teny Geragos

Brian Poe



Steve Kobre





William McGovern





Sean Buckley





Dennis Burke





Susan Necheles

Kathleen Cassidy

Gedalia Stern photo unavailable

William Savino

Nancy Salzman

Michael Sullivan

David Stern

Robert Soloway

James Burke

Hector Diaz

Justine Harris





Amanda Ravich





Edward Sapone











Michael Kelton





That’s one hell of a list of lawyers and super lawyers.





One might call it an Executive Success Plan for lawyers.





After only 17 years with Executive Success Programs, Clare and Sara Bronfman who are used to pay for dozens of lawyers to sue and file criminal complaints against NXIVM enemies. Now, they’re now paying for at least 22 new lawyers to defend against criminal charges and the list is bound to grow.





Viva Executive Success!





