Kalliope offers ‘Phobia Relief Day and Intro to NLP’ – Nancy Salzman not expected to attend

I received this email yesterday.





Dear _,





We’re hoping you have the time to join us for the Third Annual Phobia Relief Day Party, Talk and Party Again!





FREE for you!





And if you haven’t got your ticket yet, Just click here and enter code PRDMEDIA.





As a reminder, here’s what you’ll get for attending:

Awesome tasting hors-d’oeuvres, catered.

Live jazz music.

Gift bag.

Talk by Kalliope—America’s Phobia Relief Expert, with a live demonstration with a volunteer who has a real fear or bad memory they want to overcome!!!

It all starts at 6 p.m. on November 5th at The George Billis Gallery. 525 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001





Hoping you can make it!





Warmly,

Kalliope





For more information call 1 (800) 311-5613.

Phobia Relief Day is operated by Building Your Best Inc.





While Nancy Salzman is said to be one of the world’s leading experts in NLP [Neuro Linguistic Programming], it is not anticipated she will attend. For those NXIVM members craving relief from your phobias – this might be a good place to stop by.





Don’t eat the hors-d’oeuvres, however. Too many calories.